Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million

November 10, 2026 | 16:06
(0) user say
Alongside General Secretary and State President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki, and Japan International Cooperation Agency President Tanaka Akihiko exchanged cooperation documents in Tokyo on November 9.
Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million
Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million. Photo: VNA

The documents exchanged included an exchange of notes between the government of Vietnam and the government of Japan on an ODA loan for the construction of the Vietnam Japan University; a framework agreement between the government of Vietnam and the government of Japan on the implementation of Japanese grant aid projects; a loan agreement between Vietnam and JICA for the construction of the O Mon 3 Thermal Power Plant project.

Of the three documents, two provide funding commitments for the Vietnam Japan University construction project and the O Mon 3 Thermal Power Plant project, with a combined value of more than $272.4 million. Both projects are considered particularly important by the governments of the two countries.

The Vietnam Japan University project is significant for developing high-quality workers and strengthening bilateral cooperation in education, training and scientific research. It is expected to help train highly qualified professionals capable of meeting Vietnam's development requirements in the new era.

Meanwhile, O Mon 3 Thermal Power Plant is one of Vietnam's key energy projects. It will help increase electricity supply to the national power system, ensure energy security and meet electricity demand for socioeconomic development, particularly in the Mekong Delta.

In addition, the agreement on facilitating the implementation of grant aid projects will help improve the legal framework, simplify and accelerate relevant procedures, and enhance the effectiveness of Japanese aid programmes and projects in Vietnam.

The signing and exchange of these documents reaffirm Japan's position as one of Vietnam's leading economic cooperation partners, while demonstrating the strong determination and commitment of both governments to translating high-level agreements into concrete action and accelerating the implementation of key cooperation projects. These efforts will contribute to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance will continue to work closely with Japanese agencies, as well as Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities, to ensure the effective implementation of the documents signed and exchanged during the visit.

The ministry will focus on ensuring project progress, quality and the effective use of funding, thereby making practical contributions to Vietnam's socioeconomic development objectives and deepening Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the years ahead.

Vietnam and Japan step up agricultural market access Vietnam and Japan step up agricultural market access

Vietnam and Japan have agreed to prioritise completing market-opening procedures for Vietnamese pomelos and Japanese grapes for the 2027 harvest season, while advancing negotiations on a range of other agricultural, food, and seafood produce.
Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects

Japan and Vietnam will jointly fund six semiconductor research projects, deepening science and technology cooperation between the two countries.
Vietnam Airlines and ANA deepen decade-long ties with joint venture Vietnam Airlines and ANA deepen decade-long ties with joint venture

Vietnam Airlines and Japan's All Nippon Airways are moving to establish a joint venture, deepening a partnership that has spanned a decade.

By Minh Vu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam-Japan Ministry of Finance (MoF) Vietnam Japan University The O Mon III thermal power plant

Related Contents

Vietnam Airlines and ANA deepen decade-long ties with joint venture

Vietnam Airlines and ANA deepen decade-long ties with joint venture

Japan's Kokuyo takes full control of Thien Long An Thinh

Japan's Kokuyo takes full control of Thien Long An Thinh

Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects

Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects

PAN Group expands agricultural cooperation with Japan, from research to market development

PAN Group expands agricultural cooperation with Japan, from research to market development

Vietnam and Japan step up agricultural market access

Vietnam and Japan step up agricultural market access

Japan's erex completes third biomass co-firing in Vietnam

Japan's erex completes third biomass co-firing in Vietnam

Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan

Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan

Customs Department and VAFIE sign cooperation agreement to strengthen FDI engagement

Customs Department and VAFIE sign cooperation agreement to strengthen FDI engagement

Vietnam and AIIB discuss expanding financial cooperation

Vietnam and AIIB discuss expanding financial cooperation

Vietnam and Laos customs authorities hold 2026 conference

Vietnam and Laos customs authorities hold 2026 conference

Vietnam and Denmark hold sixth intergovernmental committee session

Vietnam and Denmark hold sixth intergovernmental committee session

Deputy Finance Minister meets Chinese State Council research delegation

Deputy Finance Minister meets Chinese State Council research delegation

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Digital transformation reshapes policy lending in Tay Ninh

Digital transformation reshapes policy lending in Tay Ninh

Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million

Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million

Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan

Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan

Soprano integrates with Microsoft Entra for multi-factor authentication

Soprano integrates with Microsoft Entra for multi-factor authentication

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020