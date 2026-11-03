Japan's erex completes third biomass co-firing in Vietnam

Photo: erex

At Nong Son Power Plant (1 unit of 30 MW), a coal-fired power plant owned by Vinacomin Power Holdings, biomass fuel feeding started on September 15, and the co-firing test was conducted on October 7.

Co-firing means burning coal and plant-based materials together in the same boiler In the co-firing Test, the co-firing ratio for wood pellets exceeded the target of 20 per cent and reached 30 per cent. On the other hand, the co-firing ratio for wood chips was 5 per cent.

In Vietnam, where electric power demand is growing at an annual rate of approximately 10 per cent, about half power supply relies on coal-fired power plants.

Vietnam has declared its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and under the Power Development Plan VIII, the country intends to start co-firing biomass and other fuels at coal-fired power plants that have been in operation for 20 years or more. Co-firing with biomass fuels that can be sourced domestically contributes to reducing carbon emissions and improving energy self-sufficiency.

The co-firing test is being conducted in accordance with the MoU signed in September 2022 with Vinacomin Power, a subsidiary of Vinacomin, and the addendum to the MoU signed on June 17, 2025.

From September to November 2025, the company conducted Vietnam’s first biomass co-firing test at the Na Duong Power Plant, achieving a co-firing ratio of up to 20 per cent using wood chips. Additionally, from December 2025 to January 2026, the company conducted the second co-firing test at the Cao Ngan Power Plant, achieving a co-firing ratio of 30 per cent using wood pellets.

In July 2026, the co-firing test was selected for the FY2025 “Subsidy for the Decarbonisation of Resource-Rich Countries and Energy Transition Technologies,” administered by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The co-firing test utilises this subsidy.

erex is promoting decarbonisation initiatives, such as the construction of biomass power plants in Vietnam and Cambodia. The Japanese company believes these efforts will not only contribute to the decarbonisation of both countries but also help improve their energy self-sufficiency and create jobs.

Japan invests in biomass power plant in Yen Bai A new biomass power plant project is expected to be built on an area of about 10 hectares, with a total investment of up to $120 million at Bac Van Yen Industrial Cluster in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Japan's erex obtains subsidy for biomass co-firing project in Vietnam Japanese renewable energy firm Erex Co., Ltd. will receive a government subsidy for biomass fuel co-firing tests at coal-fired power facilities in Vietnam.