Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects

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The Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) will fund the projects under the NEXUS programme, according to an announcement on November 9. JST has approved funding for six new international joint research projects under the Networked Exchange, United Strength for Stronger Partnerships between Japan and ASEAN (NEXUS) framework, covering Japan-Vietnam joint research in semiconductors.

NEXUS is a flexible, multi-layered cooperative framework built on the long history of science and technology cooperation between Japan and ASEAN. It aims to strengthen joint research between the two sides as partners in co-creating innovation.

One of its initiatives, 'International Joint Research', supports joint research between the two sides on shared priority challenges.

In collaboration with the MST, JST issued a call for proposals for international joint research projects. The call also supports initiatives to build researchers' capacity that contribute to international joint research.

Sixteen applications were submitted. After evaluation by experts from both countries and consultations between JST and MST, the two sides selected six projects for funding. The research period is planned at three and a half years.

Besides this initiative, Japan aims to train 250 Vietnamese semiconductor specialists through doctoral programmes in Japan. Both countries also intend to expand cooperation in AI research and training.

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