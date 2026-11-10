Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects

November 10, 2026 | 09:24
(0) user say
Japan and Vietnam will jointly fund six semiconductor research projects, deepening science and technology cooperation between the two countries.
Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects
Photo: Shutterstock

The Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) will fund the projects under the NEXUS programme, according to an announcement on November 9. JST has approved funding for six new international joint research projects under the Networked Exchange, United Strength for Stronger Partnerships between Japan and ASEAN (NEXUS) framework, covering Japan-Vietnam joint research in semiconductors.

NEXUS is a flexible, multi-layered cooperative framework built on the long history of science and technology cooperation between Japan and ASEAN. It aims to strengthen joint research between the two sides as partners in co-creating innovation.

One of its initiatives, 'International Joint Research', supports joint research between the two sides on shared priority challenges.

In collaboration with the MST, JST issued a call for proposals for international joint research projects. The call also supports initiatives to build researchers' capacity that contribute to international joint research.

Sixteen applications were submitted. After evaluation by experts from both countries and consultations between JST and MST, the two sides selected six projects for funding. The research period is planned at three and a half years.

Besides this initiative, Japan aims to train 250 Vietnamese semiconductor specialists through doctoral programmes in Japan. Both countries also intend to expand cooperation in AI research and training.

Japan's erex completes third biomass co-firing in Vietnam Japan's erex completes third biomass co-firing in Vietnam

Japan's erex Co., Ltd. on November 2 announced that the company conducted its third biomass co-firing test in Vietnam.
Vietnam and Japan step up agricultural market access Vietnam and Japan step up agricultural market access

Vietnam and Japan have agreed to prioritise completing market-opening procedures for Vietnamese pomelos and Japanese grapes for the 2027 harvest season, while advancing negotiations on a range of other agricultural, food, and seafood produce.
Japanese companies continue their M&A buying spree in Vietnam Japanese companies continue their M&A buying spree in Vietnam

Major Japanese companies are ramping up dealmaking in Vietnam to acquire promising businesses, with Nippon Paint and AkzoNobel recently entering binding agreements for the sale of AkzoNobel's Decorative Paints business in Southeast Asia.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
semiconductors japan Vietnam research funding

Related Contents

Japan's Kokuyo takes full control of Thien Long An Thinh

Japan's Kokuyo takes full control of Thien Long An Thinh

CTP to acquire SLP portfolio and operating platform in Vietnam

CTP to acquire SLP portfolio and operating platform in Vietnam

PAN Group expands agricultural cooperation with Japan, from research to market development

PAN Group expands agricultural cooperation with Japan, from research to market development

Industrial AI and Virtual Twins: Unlocking Vietnam’s next phase of industrial growth

Industrial AI and Virtual Twins: Unlocking Vietnam’s next phase of industrial growth

DKSH rolls out free breast cancer screenings in Ho Chi Minh City

DKSH rolls out free breast cancer screenings in Ho Chi Minh City

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Camel Group launches $105 million packaging plant

Camel Group launches $105 million packaging plant

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

Ford Foundation sets 50% multiyear funding floor globally

Ford Foundation sets 50% multiyear funding floor globally

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Merdeka Gold Resources records 69% third-quarter output increase

Merdeka Gold Resources records 69% third-quarter output increase

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020