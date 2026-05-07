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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements

May 07, 2026 | 18:24
(0) user say
As part of the state visit to India, on May 6, General Secretary and President To Lam and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the exchange of cooperation agreements between ministries, agencies, and institutions of the two countries.

In total, 13 cooperation documents were signed between Vietnamese and Indian ministries and organisations, covering areas including digital technology, pharmaceuticals, culture, tourism, finance, education, payment systems, and rare earths.

Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements

The agreements covered a wide range of sectors, including digital technology, pharmaceuticals, culture, tourism, finance, education, and rare earth cooperation. They included a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT on digital technology cooperation, as well as an MoU between the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation under India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on pharmaceutical product regulation cooperation.

The two sides also adopted the Vietnam-India Cultural Cooperation Programme for 2026-2030 and signed an MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and India’s Ministry of Tourism on tourism cooperation. Another agreement established friendship and cooperation relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai.

In the field of governance and finance, agreements included an MoU between the State Audit Office of Vietnam and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on public auditing cooperation, and another between the State Bank of Vietnam and the Reserve Bank of India on payment systems and digital payment innovation.

Several agreements focused on education and academic exchange. These included an MoU between the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Nalanda University, as well as agreements between the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University Hanoi, and the University of Danang, on establishing professorships in Indian Studies.

The two sides also signed a cooperation agreement on bilateral retail payment connectivity using QR codes between the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam and NPCI International Payments Limited, alongside an MoU between the Vietnam Institute of Rare Elements and IREL (India) Limited.

In addition, an MoU was signed between the Indian Knowledge Systems project under India’s Ministry of Culture and the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City on cooperation under the Gyan Bharatam initiative

The signing ceremony reflected the growing breadth of cooperation between Vietnam and India, particularly in emerging areas such as digital transformation, payment connectivity, education, and high technology.

Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements
Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements
Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements
Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements
Vietnam and India sign 13 cooperation agreements
Photo: TTXVN
India-Vietnam pharmaceutical ties strengthen at Hanoi business meet India-Vietnam pharmaceutical ties strengthen at Hanoi business meet

India’s growing prominence as a global pharmaceutical hub is creating fresh momentum for deeper cooperation with Vietnam, as both countries seek to strengthen healthcare systems and expand bilateral trade.
Vingroup explores $6.5 billion investment in India Vingroup explores $6.5 billion investment in India

Vingroup is mulling $6.5 billion investment in the Indian state of Maharashtra across key ventures, including urban development, electric mobility, energy, and social and public infrastructure.

By Nguyen Huong

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Vietnam-India Ministry of Health Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi

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Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

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