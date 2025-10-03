Corporate

VietLeap AI Accelerator launched to build Vietnam’s strategic tech future

October 03, 2025 | 18:28
(0) user say
The VietLeap AI Accelerator has been launched to support early-stage AI startups in product development, business capacity building, fundraising preparation, and international investment ecosystem integration.
VietLeap AI Accelerator launched to build Vietnam’s strategic tech future
Deputy Minister Nguyen Chi Dung and other delegates at the ceremony

As part of the forum “Promoting Innovation and Developing Strategic Technology Industries” under the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2025 (VIIE 2025), on October 2, the National Innovation Center (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and the Embassy of Japan, officially announced the launch of the VietLeap AI Accelerator program for AI startups in Vietnam.

The programme is designed to support early-stage AI startups in product development, business capacity building, fundraising preparation, and international investment ecosystem integration. It is the first dedicated AI accelerator of its kind in Vietnam, representing a significant step towards building a national AI innovation and startup ecosystem.

The programme plans to select 10-15 early-stage AI startups with strong growth potential and clear funding needs. Selected startups will receive:

  • Connections and growth opportunities through access to a network of partners, strategic business linkages, and market expansion opportunities to foster sustainable growth.

  • Infrastructure and technology support through access to cutting-edge resources such as cloud credits, high-performance GPU infrastructure, APIs, and essential business toolkits from leading tech partners to accelerate product development and scale efficiently.

  • Capacity building and mentorship by one-on-one mentorship from top industry experts to strengthen business models, optimize market entry strategies, and enhance operational capacity.

  • Fundraising readiness: Support in perfecting pitch decks, validating business models, and preparing for fundraising through connections with top-tier venture capital funds and trusted financial partners.

AI has emerged as one of the key drivers of digital transformation and economic development globally. The advancement of AI enhances national economic competitiveness and unlocks vast opportunities for innovation across all sectors, from manufacturing and services to social governance.

Recognising this, the NIC, in partnership with JICA and with strategic advisory from BCG, has organised the VietLeap AI Accelerator programme. This initiative is part of a broader effort by JICA to support AI development in Vietnam, aiming to help build a robust and sustainable innovation ecosystem.

The announcement and launch ceremony was participated by leaders from the Embassy of Japan, NIC, JICA, and BCG, along with over 1,200 participants.

The event marked the beginning of an annual accelerator programme dedicated to AI startups, and reaffirmed Japan's commitment to supporting Vietnam on its journey towards becoming a regional hub for strategic technologies such as AI.

Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition to gather leading tech firms Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition to gather leading tech firms

The National Innovation Festival 2025 and the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition 2025 (VIIE 2025) will take place from October 1-3 in Hanoi, bringing together senior leaders, enterprises, researchers, and investors from both Vietnam and abroad.
Vietnam National Innovation Day sparks national drive for growth Vietnam National Innovation Day sparks national drive for growth

Vietnam National Innovation Day 2025 brought together every part of the country's innovation ecosystem, sparking fresh ideas, collaboration, and a shared ambition for growth.
Vietnam Superport launches AI-powered digital solutions at VIIE 2025 Vietnam Superport launches AI-powered digital solutions at VIIE 2025

Vietnam SuperPort is showcasing new AI-powered digital solutions at the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2025 to transform logistics and strengthen regional connectivity.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
NIC jica VIIE BCG

