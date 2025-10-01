Corporate

Hanoi leads top five in Provincial Innovation Index 2025

October 01, 2025 | 18:45
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh, Haiphong, and Hue have been named the top five localities in the 2025 Provincial Innovation Index (PII).
Hanoi leads top five in Provincial Innovation Index 2025
Hanoi continues to lead the PII rankings

The rankings were released on October 1 by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) as part of Vietnam National Innovation Day 2025.

This marks the third consecutive year that Hanoi has held the top position nationwide, leading in 18 out of 52 component indicators. In both 2023 and 2024, the first two years the PII was introduced, Hanoi also ranked first.

The PII is a Vietnamese initiative inspired by the Global Innovation Index (GII). According to the MoST, the development of the 2025 PII was carried out with a focus on objectivity and transparency, using data sourced from ministries, central and local agencies, and various institutions.

The PII provides a comprehensive, data-driven picture of the socioeconomic development status of each province, based on science, technology, and innovation. It also serves as an evidence-based tool to identify strengths, weaknesses, untapped potential, and necessary conditions to foster innovation.

During a visit to Vietnam on September 25, WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) director general Daren Tang remarked that Vietnam has long been a testing ground for new initiatives, including the PII. "Vietnam’s innovation initiative has inspired other countries such as India," he said, before adding that Cuba and Brazil have also shown interest in the model.

"This PII mirrors the GII structure with 52 indicators. In other words, it brings the whole innovation ecosystem lens down into the provincial and local levels, so that leaders in those levels can see that which links in the chain need attention in the province," he said.

"In Vietnam, the index is really sharpening healthy competition and peer learning at the local level. The MoST has positioned the PII not only as a performance dashboard, but also as a decision tool. It helps to inform provincial planning, helps to target public investment, and gives investors a clearer read of the innovation conditions on the ground in."

According to the GII 2025 report released by WIPO, Vietnam currently ranks 44th out of 139 economies. Vietnam ranks first globally in three key areas: high-tech imports, high-tech exports, and exports of creative goods.

The PII is developed nationwide and has been assigned to the MoST by the government for annual implementation since 2023.

Strategic technology networks launched Strategic technology networks launched

In a defining step towards establishing a high-tech-driven economy, Vietnam has launched three new high-level technology networks, including quantum technology, cybersecurity, and aerospace and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition to gather leading tech firms Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition to gather leading tech firms

The National Innovation Festival 2025 and the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition 2025 (VIIE 2025) will take place from October 1-3 in Hanoi, bringing together senior leaders, enterprises, researchers, and investors from both Vietnam and abroad.
Science and technology sector continues on journey of innovation Science and technology sector continues on journey of innovation

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) celebrated the 80th anniversary of the post and telecommunications sector, the 66th anniversary of the science and technology sector, and the 1st Patriotic Emulation Congress on September 29.

By Nguyen Huong

