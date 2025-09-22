VIB unveils Profit Duo to maximise savings and spending returns

Profit Duo was launched on September 22, with VIB pairing its high-interest Super Yield account with the Smart Card cashback payment card. The package enables customers to optimise cash flow with cumulative yields of up to 9.3 per cent, marking a key step in shifting local mindsets on how to extract greater profitability from personal capital.

"The combination of the Super Yield account and Smart Card payment card is the next strategic step for VIB in its mission to unlock cash flow and foster a mindset of mastering every capital of Vietnamese consumers," said Tuong Nguyen, deputy CEO of VIB, "Every capital, whether idle or spent, has the potential to generate profits."

"The Super Yield Account instils the concept of idle capital actively generating returns daily with an annual yield of up to 4.3 per cent, while the Smart Card offers up to 5 per cent cashback for online transactions," Tuong added. "By combining both products, users with liquid cash flow in their accounts can earn cumulative yields of up to 9.3 per cent. At the same time, this move helps shape a new financial trend that is more proactive, smarter, and better controlled."

Together, the Super Yield Account and Smart Card form a customer-centric solution, creating dual benefits from both idle balances and online spending.

Profit Duo reflects VIB’s long-term commitment to accompany each Vietnamese consumer, with a customer-centric philosophy and continuous innovation to lead in smart financial solutions.

Smart finance for the digital age

If cash flow does not bring any benefits until it is used and spent, it means that every penny of a customer's capital is not optimised in the digital financial era – where cash flow needs to move flexibly, generate profits automatically and create value even without investment. VIB’s Profit Duo offers daily returns on idle balances via the Super Yield Account, and cashback on every online transaction with the Smart Card. Every VND can generate two streams of value – idle money earns, spending money benefits.

Launched earlier this year, the Super Yield Account – one of the Profit Duo’s core components – has already gained hundreds of thousands of users thanks to its daily interest yields of up to 4.3 per cent per year on unused balances, while still allowing flexible spending without interruption.

Within just months of launch, the Super Yield Account has won three international awards, including 'Best-in-Class Interest-Bearing Account – Vietnam 2025' presented by the International Finance Awards, 'Best Banking Account for Customer Benefits – Vietnam 2025' awarded by Global Brands Magazine, and 'Best New Customer-Centric Account Solution – Super Account' from Global Business Outlook. On May 17, VIB achieved a record-breaking milestone with nearly 100,000 new Super Yield Accounts activated in a single day.

Smart Card is one of 5 products in VIB’s global cashback payment portfolio, offering up to 5 per cent cashback. The card is designed to meet daily spending needs and effective financial management. With a cashback mechanism for all online transactions without requiring a minimum spending condition, Smart Card shows its superiority in optimising value for each customer's financial behaviour. The cashback rates are based on last month’s average current account balance, thereby encouraging customers to manage money better.

The higher the balance, the greater the opportunities and cashback amount, with VIB offering customers up to VND10.8 million ($409.7) per year per person. Smart Card meets both domestic and international transactions, making it ideal for online shopping, e-commerce, digital services, as well as everyday needs such as travel, dining, and entertainment. With no limit on supplementary cards, families can easily allocate credit lines and manage spending according to the needs of each member.

The synergy of these two products delivers convenience while establishing a new standard in how Vietnamese perceive cash flow: idle money earns, and spending money benefits.

In an age where cash flow must be managed flexibly and effectively, smart consumers cannot afford to let their capital sleep. The ability to maximise every capital for dual value creation is becoming an essential financial skill. Profit Duo is more than just a financial solution – it is a lever helping each individual step into a new era of dual profits, where every capital is optimised at the right time and in the right way.

Profit Duo’s concept that every capital source can generate two yields – interest and cashback – signals a shift in mindset, moving beyond the usual trade-off between liquidity and returns. Users can now enjoy both in a single solution.

It is the result of VIB's continuous process of closely following user behaviour, listening to real needs to create a comprehensive, easy-to-understand, easy-to-use, profitable solution every day. Both products are developed on the MyVIB platform, applying modern technologies such as cloud, big data, AI, and especially Generative AI to personalise the experience and optimise cash flow according to the actual spending behaviour of each user. To own this profitable solution, you just need to access the MyVIB Digital Banking application, open a new payment account, register to issue a Smart Card, and activate it to use the Super Yield account.

With Profit Duo, VIB strengthens its role in shaping Vietnam’s retail banking trends. The product elevates the digital financial experience while reshaping how modern society views profit-making – where cash flow is kept active and managed intelligently to generate lasting value.

