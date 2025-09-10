iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

Operating on an excellent operational platform, this solution empowers customers to proactively buy, sell, transfer, or designate a buyer for their deposit certificates anytime via the MyVIB app, while still preserving their accumulated interest. Delivering a safe and profitable experience with outstanding benefits, iDepo VIB is becoming the new standard for modern and efficient financial accumulation solutions.

In 2022, the financial market witnessed the introduction of iDepo by VIB, combining the characteristics of term deposits with features allowing customers to transfer, gift, or inherit deposits on the secondary market with flexible transfer fees (customers incur no fees when transferring to known contacts within VIB). At that time, VIB launched denominations ranging from VND10 million ($379.27) to VND5 billion ($189,635) with a 24-month term. For workers and civil servants seeking to earn returns on savings, entrepreneurs, business individuals, or those with large capital but uncertain plans for use, iDepo quickly became an optimal choice.

Since then, iDepo has been further developed by VIB into a more flexible product, evolving from a standalone offering into a pillar of the Smart Depo package, a smart accumulation product system including Hi-Depo, i-1Depo, and iDepo. Currently, iDepo offers superior advantages: denominations starting from VND50 million ($1,896), interest rates up to 6.2 per cent per year, 36-month terms, interest paid semi-annually, and suitable for diverse accumulation needs such as retirement funds, working capital, or investment waiting capital.

Tuong Nguyen, deputy CEO of VIB stated, “With an excellent operational platform, iDepo has transcended the limits of a traditional over-the-counter product to become a smart accumulation solution accessible to all customers. From flexible investment amounts, attractive interest rates, to 24/7 transaction capability, iDepo provides a comprehensive experience meeting the accumulation needs of various customer segments.”

From the 2022 to 2025 version, iDepo has proven its adaptability to increasingly sophisticated customer demands. The product’s development journey demonstrates VIB’s customer-centric approach in creating the most timely financial solutions.

New perspective on smart accumulation

In personal and corporate financial management, the need for savings is always present. Traditional deposits are considered safe but lose nearly all accumulated interest if withdrawn prematurely, with customers only earning non-term interest rates. Meanwhile, other investment channels like securities or real estate require knowledge, time monitoring, and risk acceptance. This makes many holders of idle capital, ranging from tens of millions to billions of VND, seek solutions that ensure profitability, safety, and control.

In this context, iDepo has become one of the smart accumulation channels, distinguished by attractive interest rates compared to similar options for idle funds. Currently, the highest rate for VIB Premier customers is 6.2 per cent per year, 6.1 per cent for priority customers, and 6 per cent for regular customers.

The greatest benefit for customers remains the mechanism that strives to preserve the best interests when early withdrawal or transfer is needed. Compared to traditional deposits, which only allow non-term interest rates on early withdrawal, iDepo clearly elevates accumulation standards to a new level – safe, sustainable, and granting comprehensive user autonomy.

Additionally, when borrowing is needed, customers have the right to pledge or mortgage their iDepo deposits at VIB or other credit institutions in accordance with law.

A journey of smart accumulation

The integration of iDepo on the MyVIB platform has made capital accumulation simpler, more transparent, and personalised than ever before. With just a few taps on their phones, customers can open an iDepo account, manage contracts, and conduct secure, instant transfer transactions.

Specifically, customers only need to open the MyVIB app, select “Open Account,” then “Smart Deposit”, where all three products, Hi-Depo, i-1Depo, and iDepo, are displayed. Customers then select the product that best suits their needs.

At the beginning of 2025, VIB also introduced the Super Account on MyVIB, a flexible product for smaller idle funds, offering daily yields ranging from 2.5 per cent to 4.3 per cent per year. With the Smart Depo package as a foundation for weekly, monthly, or six-month planning, Super Account ensures daily idle capital is never left dormant. This product has attracted over half a million participants.

In an economic environment full of fluctuations, choosing a safe, flexible, and profitable accumulation channel has become a top priority. VIB’s iDepo stands out with interest rates up to 6.2 per cent per year, a mechanism that preserves interest upon early withdrawal, and the ability to sell and transfer at any time. Used together with the Super Account solution, customers possess powerful financial tools to keep their idle funds actively working.

