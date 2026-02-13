Unloq Completes First Smart Contract Trade Deal

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - Unloq today announced the completion of its first live smart-contract-based trade financing transaction, funding commercial receivables using XUSD¹. The transaction marks one of the early instances of stablecoins being used to finance real cross-border trade activity rather than purely digital-asset markets.The financing was executed through Unloq SC+, the company's smart-contract-driven supply chain finance infrastructure designed to connect trade documentation, payment obligations, settlement, and funding into a single unified workflow. The transaction involved a Singaporean supplier, Chemtank, receiving funding against confirmed invoices, while the buyer retained its normal payment terms.Global trade finance remains operationally fragmented: trade documentation, financing approvals, and settlement processes typically occur across separate systems and institutions, resulting in delays, higher costs, and restricted liquidity access for suppliers. By combining receivables financing with blockchain-based settlement rails, Unloq aims to reduce execution friction and improve capital efficiency across supply chains.SC+ creates a digital representation of trade obligations that allows financing conditions and settlement triggers to be verified and executed automatically. The platform operates as an infrastructure layer capable of integrating traditional banking rails and digital value rails such as stablecoins without requiring workflow changes for buyers or suppliers.In the completed transaction, trade documents and invoice data were recorded in an auditable format on blockchain infrastructure, while settlement was delivered in stablecoin to the supplier. The buyer's commercial payment process remained unchanged.Stablecoins have seen rapid adoption in digital asset markets but have rarely been embedded into mainstream enterprise financing arrangements. This transaction demonstrates their use as a settlement rail for real-world receivables financing, enabling suppliers to access working capital while funders gain transparent exposure to verified trade assets."This transaction shows that Unloq is able to bring innovative smart-contract-based solutions to supply chain finance, using new technology to provide transparency and efficiency, whether settlement is in fiat or stablecoin. We designed SC+ to bridge traditional receivables financing with blockchain infrastructure while fitting into existing commercial relationships. Completing our first live deal demonstrates that this model works in practice.""Access to timely working capital is critical for suppliers. Through the SC+ program, we received funding efficiently against confirmed invoices while maintaining our standard settlement process with our customer. The structure provided clear documentation and transparency into the underlying trade assets."Unloq plans to expand SC+ across additional trade corridors and industries, supporting multiple settlement rails including fiat payments, stablecoins, and bank-issued digital instruments. The company believes hybrid financial infrastructure will enable broader participation from banks, funders, and corporates while improving liquidity access throughout multi-tier supply chains.Hashtag: #Unloq

About Unloq