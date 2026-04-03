AsiaTokenFund partners with 1MAX on crypto trading platform

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2026 - AsiaTokenFund Group today announced a strategic partnership with 1MAX.com to jointly venture and launch a next-generation curated cryptocurrency trading platform designed to simplify digital asset investing while reducing risk exposure for users.

Eliminate noise and unnecessary distractions

Reduce exposure to high-risk or low-quality assets

Help users make more informed and confident investment decisions

Deep internal analysis

Market viability and long-term potential

Risk assessment frameworks

Provide a seamless trading experience

Support users during volatile or bear market conditions

Encourage disciplined and responsible investing behavior

Promote smarter investment decisions

Provide educational resources for all experience levels

Encourage long-term, sustainable participation in digital assets

Built for both new and experienced traders navigating today's volatile and often uncertain crypto market conditions, the platform introduces a highly selective token listing model aimed at delivering clarity, quality, and confidence.A Curated Approach to Crypto TradingUnlike traditional exchanges that overwhelm users with thousands of token listings, 1MAX.com adopts a "quality over quantity" philosophy.Instead of listing a vast array of assets, the platform features a carefully handpicked selection of tokens, curated by an internal group of expert traders. This approach is designed to:Currently, 1MAX.com offers 50 curated tokens, with plans to cap listings at a maximum of 100 tokens to maintain quality and focus.said a Ken Nizam, Founding Partner & Managing Partner of 1MAX and Co-Founder of AsiaTokenFund Group.Research-Driven Listings, Not Pay-to-PlayA key differentiator of 1MAX.com is its strict, research-driven listing process.Token listings are determined based on:Importantly, listings are not influenced by listing fees or superficial metrics such as social media hype a common practice among many exchanges today.Built for a Smarter, Safer Market ExperienceThis joint venture reflects AsiaTokenFund Group's broader mission to venture-build impactful Web3 infrastructure that prioritizes user experience and sustainability.The platform is specifically designed to:Expanding Global Compliance1MAX.com continues to strengthen its global regulatory positioning, having secured a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) Registration while actively initiating licensing applications across multiple jurisdictions worldwide. These efforts underscore the platform's strong commitment to compliance, transparency, and sustainable long-term growth.Introducing 1MAX AcademyAs part of its ecosystem, 1MAX.com will launch 1MAX Academy, an educational platform dedicated to empowering users with the knowledge needed to navigate crypto markets responsibly.The academy aims to:

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Visit www.atfcap.com and www.1max.com