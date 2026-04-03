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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AsiaTokenFund partners with 1MAX on crypto trading platform

April 03, 2026 | 11:11
(0) user say
The digital asset fund manager and exchange operator formed an alliance to offer institutional-grade cryptocurrency trading services.

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2026 - AsiaTokenFund Group today announced a strategic partnership with 1MAX.com to jointly venture and launch a next-generation curated cryptocurrency trading platform designed to simplify digital asset investing while reducing risk exposure for users.

73fc4be5-64d4-4752-ab95-6656f908da98.png

Built for both new and experienced traders navigating today's volatile and often uncertain crypto market conditions, the platform introduces a highly selective token listing model aimed at delivering clarity, quality, and confidence.

A Curated Approach to Crypto Trading

Unlike traditional exchanges that overwhelm users with thousands of token listings, 1MAX.com adopts a "quality over quantity" philosophy.

Instead of listing a vast array of assets, the platform features a carefully handpicked selection of tokens, curated by an internal group of expert traders. This approach is designed to:
  • Eliminate noise and unnecessary distractions
  • Reduce exposure to high-risk or low-quality assets
  • Help users make more informed and confident investment decisions
Currently, 1MAX.com offers 50 curated tokens, with plans to cap listings at a maximum of 100 tokens to maintain quality and focus.

"The current landscape of thousands of tokens creates confusion, especially for new users, and significantly increases investment risk. Our curated model cuts through that noise," said a Ken Nizam, Founding Partner & Managing Partner of 1MAX and Co-Founder of AsiaTokenFund Group.

Research-Driven Listings, Not Pay-to-Play

A key differentiator of 1MAX.com is its strict, research-driven listing process.

Token listings are determined based on:
  • Deep internal analysis
  • Market viability and long-term potential
  • Risk assessment frameworks
Importantly, listings are not influenced by listing fees or superficial metrics such as social media hype a common practice among many exchanges today.

Built for a Smarter, Safer Market Experience

This joint venture reflects AsiaTokenFund Group's broader mission to venture-build impactful Web3 infrastructure that prioritizes user experience and sustainability.

The platform is specifically designed to:
  • Provide a seamless trading experience
  • Support users during volatile or bear market conditions
  • Encourage disciplined and responsible investing behavior
Expanding Global Compliance

1MAX.com continues to strengthen its global regulatory positioning, having secured a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB) Registration while actively initiating licensing applications across multiple jurisdictions worldwide. These efforts underscore the platform's strong commitment to compliance, transparency, and sustainable long-term growth.

Introducing 1MAX Academy

As part of its ecosystem, 1MAX.com will launch 1MAX Academy, an educational platform dedicated to empowering users with the knowledge needed to navigate crypto markets responsibly.

The academy aims to:
  • Promote smarter investment decisions
  • Provide educational resources for all experience levels
  • Encourage long-term, sustainable participation in digital assets

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Visit www.atfcap.com and www.1max.com

By AsiaTokenFund Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AsiaTokenFund 1MAX

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