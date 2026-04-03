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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ANGEL launches smart water systems for foodservice industry

April 03, 2026 | 11:25
(0) user say
The Chinese water treatment manufacturer introduced connected purification equipment targeting commercial kitchen and restaurant applications.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - As the foodservice industry continues to expand and consumer awareness of health rises, water safety has become a critical concern. Water quality directly affects food flavour, equipment performance and food safety, while also driving demand beyond basic drinking water toward scenario-based, high-capacity solutions.

At the HOTELEX 2026 held on 30 March, ANGEL introduced its latest smart water purification solutions for the foodservice sector. Powered by advanced technologies, these solutions aim to upgrade industry water standards, helping businesses ensure food safety and achieve high-quality growth.

1

Addressing Diverse Needs with Tailored, Full-Scenario Solutions

With the rapid growth of chain operations and large-scale catering formats, water usage requirements have become increasingly diverse. Standardised products are no longer sufficient. ANGEL has responded by developing customised solutions across multiple scenarios, including convenience stores, beverage shops and restaurants, enabling operators to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance product quality.

For convenience stores, where space is limited and demand is high, ANGEL introduced the J3752 reverse osmosis water purifier. Featuring replaceable filter cartridges and a bypass design, it ensures continuous 24-hour high-volume water supply while reducing maintenance costs by over 40%. Its wall-mounted design fits compact spaces, and an integrated IoT system enables centralised multi-store management.

For beverage shops, ANGEL offers integrated solutions that combine customised water quality with efficient tea preparation. In high-hardness regions, the J3753 reverse osmosis water purifier delivers 1,600 GPD capacity and a fast flow rate of 4L/min, with dual RO membranes for enhanced purification. In low-hardness areas, the J3710 microfiltration system uses a triple-cartridge design to optimise water quality, ensuring consistent taste and flavour.

For restaurants with high water demand and a need for efficiency, ANGEL provides flexible configurations based on local water conditions. In high-hardness areas, the R series RO systems offer up to 2,400 GPD output with dual pumps and filters for stable, high-frequency use. In low-hardness regions, the C series microfiltration systems deliver long-lasting taste quality with a high flow rate of up to 25L/min, requiring no electricity and producing zero wastewater, significantly reducing operating costs.

Reliable Water Quality, Consistent Experience

ANGEL's solutions are backed by strong product performance and international certifications, providing reliable water quality support for foodservice brands. ANGEL has already partnered with leading brands including TOMORO Coffee, Cotti Coffee and Haidilao. Looking ahead, the company will continue to innovate and refine its solutions to meet evolving industry needs, supporting foodservice brands worldwide in delivering consistent quality and achieving sustainable growth.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Angel Co., Ltd.

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TagTag:
ANGEL smart water systems

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