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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

COTODAMA launches speaker in moon white finish

April 03, 2026 | 11:45
(0) user say
The Japanese audio equipment maker released a color variant of its lyric-displaying speaker product.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2026 - COTODAMA, the brand at the intersection of sight and sound, today announced the global launch of Cotodama Speaker / Box Model in MOON WHITE. Priced at $1,600 USD (tax excluded), it is available now at cotodama-speaker.com.

Every Song. A Universe.
Cotodama Speaker Box was built for the moment when lyrics appear before you — and something inside you responds. Through the world-first Lyrics Motion Engine, it transforms the lyrics of over 15 million songs across 40+ languages into real-time motion graphics, shaped by the emotional gravity of each song. Quiet songs move like breath. Urgent songs flash like a signal from the edge of something vast. Every song is a different universe. And it becomes yours.

MOON WHITE: The Color of Infinite Possibility
White is not empty. It is everything before it becomes something. When the music begins, words emerge as if born from within the screen — not projected, but revealed. MOON WHITE reflects curiosity, and lets it glow.

From COTODAMA
In a space filled with the things you love — what music would you play? If lyrics were to surface there, they would take you somewhere deeper. Into a part of yourself you have not yet found.

Product Overview
Product: COTODAMA SPEAKER BOX — MOON WHITE
Launch: April 3, 2026 | Price: $1,600 USD (tax excluded)
Availability: North America, Europe, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea
Technology: Lyrics Motion Engine (world-first)
Connectivity: Wi-Fi (AirPlay / Spotify Connect / Google Cast)
Songs: 15M+ in 40+ languages

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By COTODAMA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
COTODAMA Cotodama Speaker Box Moon White Finish

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