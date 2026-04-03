COTODAMA launches speaker in moon white finish

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2026 - COTODAMA, the brand at the intersection of sight and sound, today announced the global launch of Cotodama Speaker / Box Model in MOON WHITE. Priced at $1,600 USD (tax excluded), it is available now at cotodama-speaker.com.

Cotodama Speaker Box was built for the moment when lyrics appear before you — and something inside you responds. Through the world-first Lyrics Motion Engine, it transforms the lyrics of over 15 million songs across 40+ languages into real-time motion graphics, shaped by the emotional gravity of each song. Quiet songs move like breath. Urgent songs flash like a signal from the edge of something vast. Every song is a different universe. And it becomes yours.White is not empty. It is everything before it becomes something. When the music begins, words emerge as if born from within the screen — not projected, but revealed. MOON WHITE reflects curiosity, and lets it glow.In a space filled with the things you love — what music would you play? If lyrics were to surface there, they would take you somewhere deeper. Into a part of yourself you have not yet found.Product: COTODAMA SPEAKER BOX — MOON WHITELaunch: April 3, 2026 | Price: $1,600 USD (tax excluded)Availability: North America, Europe, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, South KoreaTechnology: Lyrics Motion Engine (world-first)Connectivity: Wi-Fi (AirPlay / Spotify Connect / Google Cast)Songs: 15M+ in 40+ languages

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.