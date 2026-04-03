Media OutReach names Kitty Lee Greater China managing partner

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - Media OutReach Newswire, Asia Pacific's first and only global newswire, has appointed Ms Kitty Lee as Managing Partner, Greater China. This is a newly created role designed to accelerate the company's growth in Mainland China and Greater China.

As the first and only newswire company founded in Asia Pacific, Media OutReach Newswire is committed to supporting Mainland Chinese companies as they expand into international markets. The company helps them build brand awareness and reputation through its global press release distribution network, which reaches more than 200,000 journalists and editors across over 500 trade media outlets. The journalist database is researched and maintained by a team of media researchers based around the world. As a result, the distribution has helped Mainland Chinese clients garner earned media coverage and attract journalists' inquiries for feature interviews.Additionally, the newswire guarantees news posting on its clients' press release on real news sites with domain authority. This is especially important as the public are using Gen AI-Citation. Media OutReach Newswire has just launched JSON-LD (JavaScript Object Notation for Linked Data) Schema Markup to enhance the technical infrastructure of clients' press releases and optimise AI visibility. The company continues to focus on adopting AI across its press release distribution network, workflows, and post-release reporting.Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO, says: "Our focus has always been on supporting PR, marketing, and communications professionals in achieving real results in building brand awareness for their companies. Together with our Total PR and Communications AI-powered SaaS portal, our total solutions from connecting press releases with real journalists maximising earned media coverage, to creating AI-visible online news postings, and delivering auto-downloadable multi-format reports with data insights and PR campaign intelligence have provided clients with tangible results.""We are pleased that Kitty, who brings over two decades of experience in the PR industry and a strong track record of helping Chinese brands successfully expand into global markets, has joined us as Managing Partner," she added. "Having used Media OutReach Newswire's press release distribution service for several years, she was impressed by the company's deep understanding of client needs and the quality of its deliverables."Kitty Lee added, "I have seen the important role that Media OutReach Newswire has played in my work, and the brand trust we have helped to achieve for Mainland Chinese companies expanding into global markets. I am inspired by the opportunity to contribute my knowledge, drive change, and foster innovation for the advancement and efficiency of the Chinese Mainland PR industry."Ms Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, further says, "The growing demand for an authentic newswire partner has created a clear opportunity for us to expand into Mainland China, GBA and Greater China. Kitty brings exactly what we need: deep relationships across this region's PR and marketing community, and a clear understanding of what brand communications must achieve. Her in-depth industry knowledge will guide our market expansion and product development as we our business goal is to support Chinese Mainland companies to build their brand awareness and brand reputation across Southeast Asia, ASEAN, Asia Pacific, the USA, Canada, Latin America, UK & Europe, the Middle East, and Africa."Kitty joins from FleishmanHillard, where she served as Senior Vice President & Partner, advising clients across retail, property, healthcare and travel & tourism sectors. She holds a Master's degree in Education from the University of Nottingham and a Bachelor's degree in Communications from Hong Kong Baptist University. A Cantonese native, she is fluent in English and Mandarin, and will be based in Hong Kong.

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