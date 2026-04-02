FikaGO launches pet stroller brand in Hong Kong SoHo

NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 02 April 2026 – FikaGO, the design-led pet mobility brand recognized across Asia and Europe, has opened its first New York City pop-up store inside Flying Solo in SoHo. The opening marks a deliberate move for a pet brand into one of the world's most competitive retail districts.

FikaGO Blending Pet Stroller with Modern Lifestyle Design

Since entering the online American market in 2025, FikaGO has built a growing community of pet parents who see their animals as a central part of everyday life. Positioned as lifestyle essentials rather than conventional pet gear, FikaGO's range of products is designed for people who want the best for their fur babies.— Eric Guu, Co-founder, FikaGOSoHo was a considered choice: Flying Solo, with locations in New York and Paris, is known for championing independent design with a distinctly global sensibility.The pop-up showcases FikaGO's auto-folding Free To Go 2 in Sandy Beige, the brand’s bestselling product. All FikaGO’s products are manufactured using eco-friendly fabrics made from recycled materials, reflecting a commitment to sustainability. This includes their large-capacity Agile 2 pet strollers to their airline-approved Truffle carriers and the heavy-duty Kross pet wagon.— Eric Guu, Co-founder, FikaGOAs pet ownership rises globally, particularly among urban millennials and Gen Zs, demand for products that combine functionality, design, and lifestyle integration continues to grow. FikaGO was built for precisely this moment, and SoHo is precisely where that moment lives.Visit the FikaGO pop-up at Flying Solo, 419 Broome Street, New York, or explore the full collection at https://us.fikago.com/.https://us.fikago.com/

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