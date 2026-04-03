Activate launches CloudBox enterprise cloud platform

Data Residency Control: Region-locked provisioning and DPTM-aligned deployments that support local regulatory requirements.

Region-locked provisioning and DPTM-aligned deployments that support local regulatory requirements. Modular Deployment: Incremental adoption of network, security, and compute modules for seamless integration into existing environments.

Incremental adoption of network, security, and compute modules for seamless integration into existing environments. Governance and Standardisation: Consistent architectural patterns across teams, reducing configuration drift and audit overhead.

Consistent architectural patterns across teams, reducing configuration drift and audit overhead. Cost Predictability: Built-in controls that support region-aware resource management and predictable scaling.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - Activate Interactive Pte Ltd (“Activate Interactive”), a Singapore-based technology consultant, has launched CloudBox by Activate Interactive (“Cloudbox”), its first major proprietary enterprise cloud platform designed to simplify, secure, and accelerate cloud adoption for enterprises and government agencies in Singapore and the region.Designed to meet and comply with Singapore government’s IM8 cloud security standards, ISO 27001 and the Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) framework for accountable data protection requirements, the platform reflects Activate Interactive’s engineering-led approach to developing compliant, modular, and future-ready infrastructure aligned with the nation’s stringent digital standards.CloudBox reflects the company’s deep expertise in cloud engineering and secure infrastructure design. Built from the ground up as an enterprise-grade cloud platform, it provides organisations with the assurance that their cloud environments are secure, compliant, and scalable from initial deployment.First launched internally in September 2025 to support Activate Interactive’s own projects, the solution has since matured into a robust platform ready for broader market adoption. It delivers end-to-end infrastructure automation through pre-validated blueprints and embedded compliance frameworks, enabling faster and more consistent deployments across complex environments.“Cloud transformation often stalls at the intersection of innovation and compliance,” said Joel Chin, Chief Executive Officer of Activate Interactive. “CloudBox is engineered to remove that friction by embedding governance, compliance control and secure architecture directly into the platform. This allows organisations – from startups and SMEs to large enterprises in highly regulated industries such as telecommunications and financial services to deploy Singapore government-like environments that are secure, compliant and architecturally consistent from day one, while accelerating deployment and reducing audit overhead.”The latest enhancements to the platform include a redesigned blueprinting engine that supports parallel dependency execution and multi-account orchestration for large-scale operations. These improvements enable CloudBox to provision environments faster, while maintaining architectural consistency and strengthening security controls.With its streamlined automation framework, CloudBox can now provision a secure cloud infrastructure in as few as five days, 60 percent faster than traditional cloud deployments, significantly accelerating go-to-market timelines for digital initiatives.Built-in unified compliance frameworks further simplify security governance, audits, and resource management, saving organisations up to two to three weeks per application while ensuring consistent adherence to regulatory and enterprise standards.Security is embedded from inception. The platform applies least-privilege practices andIM8-inspired guardrails, delivering built-in protection from the initial deployment stage. Compliance is integrated directly into blueprint design through DPTM-aligned andresidency-aware defaults that support data sovereignty requirements.Additional capabilities such as automated drift detection, lifecycle monitoring, and immutable audit trails reinforce security across the platform’s lifecycle. An extensibility layer with APIs, event-driven hooks, and policy-injection points enables organisations to customise deployments according to their specific governance requirements.By reducing reliance on manual configuration and manpower involvement, CloudBox enables leaner operations and lowers engineering dependency, achieving operational cost savings of up to 65 percent.Organisations managing complex, multi-environment infrastructure face mounting regulatory and operational challenges. CloudBox is designed to deliver consistent, secure, and predictable deployment in environments where compliance and scalability are crucial.The platform’s self-service portal further streamlines environment setup with pre-secured, compliant configurations that reduce manual effort and accelerate provisioning.As part of its regional growth strategy, Activate Interactive has formed a strategic partnership with Inphosoft, an IT solutions and services provider in Indonesia, to expand the reach of its enterprise cloud platform across Southeast Asia. The collaboration brings local expertise to support customised deployments that meet market-specific regulatory requirements.Activate Interactive is also exploring opportunities to extend CloudBox into the Middle East in 2026.Activate Interactive operates under an Information Security Management System aligned with ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ensuring a structured approach to risk management, regulatory compliance, and continual improvement across all projects.Through DevSecOps practices such as automated security testing, routine risk vulnerability assessments, and close collaboration with agencies, including GovTech Singapore, Activate Interactive maintains alignment with evolving cybersecurity requirements and upholds a consistent standard of trust and governance.The launch of CloudBox marks a strategic milestone for Activate Interactive, marking its evolution from a technology implementation partner to a product-driven innovator delivering enterprise-grade digital infrastructure solutions.The platform underscores Activate Interactive’s commitment to shaping the digital backbone of enterprises and government agencies across the region.https://www.activate.sg/

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