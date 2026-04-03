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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam farm earns Certified Humane status for cage-free eggs

April 03, 2026 | 11:56
(0) user say
The Southeast Asian producer received animal welfare certification enabling commercial supply to foodservice and hospitality buyers.

HUNG YEN, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - Global Food Partners (GFP) and Certified Humane® this week celebrated a major milestone for Vietnam's egg industry: the certification of the Nguyen Gia Livestock Production Cooperative, owned by Mr. Tue, under the Certified Humane® program—one of the world's leading standards for farm animal welfare.

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The certification is the result of a multi-year partnership launched between GFP and the Cooperative in 2024 to transition the Cooperative's entire 50,000-hen flock to a 100% cage-free system—one of the largest transitions to cage free in Vietnam and across Asia. GFP provided technical support throughout the transition, including barn retrofitting, implementation of animal welfare best practices, and preparation of the farm to meet Certified Humane® standards.

"Our partnership and this certification are powerful examples of how producers in Vietnam can successfully transition to cage-free systems, expand market access, and meet the growing demand from food and hospitality businesses," said Jayasimha Nuggehalli, Chief Program Officer and Co-founder of Global Food Partners. "As companies accelerate progress toward their cage-free commitments and reporting, having reliable, locally produced supply is more important than ever."

Tue, leader of Nguyen Gia Livestock Production Cooperative, added: "Transitioning to cage-free production and achieving Certified Humane® certification has opened new opportunities for our cooperative. With support from Global Food Partners, we've improved animal welfare while strengthening our business and accessing new markets. The ability to sell cage-free credits has also helped us grow sustainably, enabling us to expand our cage-free operations and implement best practices on our farm."

The certification comes at a critical time, as food and hospitality companies across Vietnam and Asia—including Marriott International, Accor, Hilton, Mondelez International, and Compass Group—scale up cage-free sourcing to meet their commitments.

The milestone was celebrated at a Cage-Free Meet co-hosted by GFP and the Nguyen Gia Livestock Production Cooperative in Hung Yen Province, Hanoi, where Cooperative members and local producers gathered to explore the business case for cage-free production and practical steps to begin the transition. The event was also attended by Tuan Manh Breeding Company, a leading egg distributor in North Vietnam, underscoring growing market engagement in building a credible cage-free supply chain.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.globalfoodpartners.com

By Global Food Partners

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Certified Humane Global Food Partners

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