ShopBack Hong Kong launches HK$5 million shoppertainment campaign

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - ShopBack, the leading shopping and Cashback platform in Asia-Pacific, is pleased to announce that ShopBack Play is rapidly breaking the barriers between online shopping and gaming, making earning rewards effortless and fun for everyone.By seamlessly bridging mobile games with cash prizes, ShopBack has evolved from a simple shopping tool into a high-engagement "Play-to-Earn" ecosystem. To date, the platform has already given back over HK$5 million in Cashback to users through its gamified features.



As the city welcomes the festive break, ShopBack is set to catalyze this momentum with the launch of its 2026 Easter Egg Hunt. From April 3 to April 7, the campaign will welcome Gen Z and Millennial cohorts to download the official ShopBack App and discover a world of surprises — where every discovery is a chance to win, turning leisure into leverage and proving that in the modern retail landscape, entertainment is the "new currency".

"Easter Egg Everyday" – The Blind Box Thrill: During dedicated daily Happy Hours, users who reach specific milestones in the app's "Red Zone" will unlock surprise loot "Easter egg" boxes. These eggs contain instant Cashback rewards of up to HK$100, adding an element of high-stakes discovery to the daily routine. "United to Unlock" – The Power of Solidarity: In a bold move toward social gamification, ShopBack introduces a collaborative community challenge. If collective participation reaches the 40,000 opt-in benchmark, a massive HK$20,000 prize pool will be unlocked, and every participant stands a chance to win.

The Quantifiable Rise of Gamified EarningThe shift from shopping to active "gaining" is backed by record-breaking engagement metrics within the ShopBack app: Over 1,200 curated game titles have been integrated and downloaded on ShopBack Play. Building on a track record of over HK$5 million in rewards already delivered to our community, the platform has cultivated a new class of "Super Earners." The top-performing user has successfully extracted over HK$30,000 in Cashback rewards simply by mastering game milestones—positioning ShopBack Play as a sophisticated Cashback tool for avid gamers.2026 Easter Egg Hunt: A Multi-Dimensional Reward MatrixWhile traditional holiday campaigns focus on consumption, ShopBack's Easter Egg Hunt focuses on Community and Catch-up. The 5-day campaign (April 3-7) introduces two flagship challenges designed to maximize player "yield":A New Paradigm: Beyond the Transaction"We are witnessing a transformation in retail, where shopping goes beyond a simple task or pastime. ShopBack Play redefines the experience as an engaging 'treasure hunt', enabling users to enjoy shopping while earning real rewards effortlessly," says Arthur Wan, General Manager of East Asia Cluster at ShopBack. "With ShopBack Play, we have evolved past a simple Cashback upgrade into the next level of 'Play-to-Earn'. This Easter, we aren't just offering discounts; we are presenting an immersive hunt where the stakes are real, and the rewards are tangible. We are moving Hong Kong from Gaming to Gaining."This Easter, swap the chocolates for real rewards. Dive into ShopBack Play to earn real cash—making the holiday not just a treat, but a "treasure-filled" retreat.

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