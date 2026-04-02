Tenchijin to exhibit at ASIAWATER 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator transforming sustainable water infrastructure management, is pleased to announce its participation in ASIAWATER 2026, the region’s leading platform for the water and wastewater industry in developing Asia.The event will take place from 7–9 April 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in the heart of Malaysia’s vibrant capital city. Now in its 14th edition, ASIAWATER is expected to welcome over 20,000 industry professionals and more than 1,000 exhibiting brands and companies from across the region and around the world.As a key gathering for water industry stakeholders, ASIAWATER 2026 provides a valuable opportunity to explore the latest technologies, solutions, and innovations shaping the future of water and wastewater management. The event will also host a series of flagship conferences and seminars, where global thought leaders and experts will discuss pressing industry challenges and drive forward transformative policies. The 14th ASIAWATER Conference tackles this head-on with the theme "Building Nations: Leveraging Technology-Driven Water Services for Inclusive Growth.”This marks Tenchijin’s second participation in the event, following its successful presence last year. Tenchijin will showcase “KnoWaterleak,” our water leakage assessment and management platform, at the exhibition booth. Additionally, Yohei Nishiyama, VP of Business Development, will deliver a presentation at the conference on sustainable water management solutions.This marks Tenchijin’s second consecutive year of participation, following its successful presence last time. At the exhibition, Tenchijin will showcase “KnoWaterleak,” our water leakage assessment and management platform. In addition, Yohei Nishiyama, VP of Business Development, will deliver a presentation on “Space to Ground: AI-Powered NRW Reduction in Asia” during the technology seminar.Event Overview■ Event: ASIAWATER Expo & Forum 2026■ Organizer: Informa Markets Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.■ Date: April 7 to 9, 2026■ Venue: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)■ Event URL: https://www.asiawater.org/Tenchijin’s Exhibition■ Exhibition Date: April 7 to 9, 2026■ Tenchijin’s Booth Location: C802 (Level 4, Exhibition Hall 8)■ URL: https://exhibitors.informamarkets-info.com/event/2026WTA/en-US/exhibitor/476730/knowaterleak---tenchijin-inc-Tenchijin’s Presentation■ Date: April 9, 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM■ Venue: KIOSK 2 (HALL 2)■ Speaker: Yohei Nishiyama, VP of Business Development■ Theme: Space to Ground: AI-Powered NRW Reduction in Asiahttps://tenchijin.co.jp/?hl=en

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