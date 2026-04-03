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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lee Kum Kee celebrates Hong Kong hosting Asia's 50 Best

April 03, 2026 | 11:15
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The sauce manufacturer marked the city's first time hosting the regional restaurant awards as a sponsor.
HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - Lee Kum Kee Sauce ("Lee Kum Kee"), a global leader in sauces and condiments, proudly served as the Official Sauce and Condiment Partner for the prestigious Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 awards ceremony in Hong Kong, China. The event marked the first time the celebrated culinary award had taken place in Hong Kong, making the occasion especially significant for the city and the wider Asian dining community.
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Awards Ceremony 2026. Photo credit: Asia's 50 Best Restaurant
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Awards Ceremony 2026. Photo credit: Asia's 50 Best Restaurant

From 23-25 March, Lee Kum Kee brought together top chefs, diverse cultures and industry communities through a range of thoughtfully curated experiences, bringing authentic Asian flavours to the global stage. As well as reaffirming the brand's Asian roots and international perspective, its involvement reflected an enduring commitment to preserving culinary heritage and driving gastronomic innovation.

"Asian Flavour Duet": A Culinary Journey Through Heritage and Innovation

Helping to build momentums for this year's awards, Lee Kum Kee collaborated with Vicky Cheng, the acclaimed Executive Chef and owner of WING, to co-create the "Asian Flavour Duet", a Hong Kong-style late-night supper party on 24 March. Hosted at two Hong Kong culinary landmarks, the experience unfolded in two chapters – "Paying Tribute to Heritage" and "Innovative Fusion" – and invited guests to explore the limitless possibilities of Asian flavour.

The evening began at the century-old Lin Heung Lau teahouse, a space filled with nostalgia and memories for generations of Hong Kongers. Chef Vicky reinterpreted classic Hong Kong late-night dishes using signature Lee Kum Kee sauces, while guests were immersed in the warmth of the historic venue.

The celebration then moved to Medora, Chef Vicky's Western dining space, where an "Innovative Fusion" was revealed. He showcased his modern culinary philosophy by incorporating Lee Kum Kee sauces with contemporary techniques to create bold, unexpected dishes. Guests also enjoyed specially crafted cocktails infused with Lee Kum Kee sauces, alongside a delightful yet refined sauce-inspired gelato, demonstrating a harmonious interweaving of savoury, umami, sweetness and spice.

The multisensory journey seamlessly blended tradition with innovation, exploring the future of cuisine while highlighting Lee Kum Kee's role as a global gateway to Asian culinary culture.

At the event, Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs at Lee Kum Kee, commented, "Tonight, we are honoured to celebrate Hong Kong's late‑night food culture with Chef Vicky and the global culinary community. From the legacy of Lin Heung Lau to the forward‑looking spirit of Medora, we are proud to be part of the creative journey and help showcase the depth of Asian flavours on the world stage."

Celebrating a Gastronomic Brilliance with the Highest Climber Award Sponsored by Lee Kum Kee

During the awards ceremony on 25 March, Lee Kum Kee's booth showcased a range of the brand's acclaimed classic sauces and innovative products. Guests sampled specially crafted bites featuring Lee Kum Kee sauces, engaging directly with the flavours and techniques that have made the brand a trusted partner in both home and professional kitchens worldwide.

As part of the evening's celebration of the region's most exceptional culinary talents, the Highest Climber Award sponsored by Lee Kum Kee was presented to Lamdre in Beijing by Chef Park from Atomix (No.1 in North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025). Lambre was applauded for its pioneering plant-based dining space that promotes healthy, sustainable living while honouring Chinese biodiversity in its menus.

In addition, WING, led by Chef Vicky, achieved an impressive second place in 2026 Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list. The restaurant had also previously ranked No. 11 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2025, underscoring its continued international acclaim.

Building the Future Together: Deepening Global Partnerships

With the success of this prestigious awards ceremony in Hong Kong, China, Lee Kum Kee looks forward to deepening its collaboration with leading talents in the global culinary community. By continuing to champion Asian flavours and foster meaningful dialogue and exchange, the brand will continue to bring the spirit of Asian cuisine to kitchens and dining tables around the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.

By Lee Kum Kee

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Lee Kum Kee hong kong

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