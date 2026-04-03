Prudential launches affordable Singapore shield plan riders

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") has launched a refreshed suite of Integrated Shield Plan ("IP") supplementary plans ("riders") that provide comprehensive medical protection at lower premiums. The three new riders are at least 30 per cent more affordable than the previous suite across all age groups and plan types, with some having even larger differences.

In particular, PRUExtra Preferred Care, the new rider for Prudential's preferred list of private healthcare institutions, is at least 45 per cent more affordable across all age groups compared to its previous corresponding rider, with some groups seeing a 55 per cent difference.



The three new riders – PRUExtra Premier Care, PRUExtra Preferred Care, and PRUExtra Plus Care (known as the "PRUExtra Care series") – replace Prudential's previous suite of riders, and align with the new rider requirements announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in November 2025.



PRUExtra Premier Care is a rider for private healthcare institutions, PRUExtra Preferred Care is a rider for Prudential's preferred list of private healthcare institutions under the PRUPanel Connect programme, and PRUExtra Plus Care is a rider for restructured hospitals (up to Class A wards).



The PRUExtra Care riders offer new benefits including additional policy year limits of up to $100,000 if hospitalisation is due to critical illness, and a 12-month premium waiver during retrenchment.



Dr Sidharth Kachroo, Chief Health Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: "By balancing more affordable premiums with meaningful enhancements, the PRUExtra Care riders lower the barrier to comprehensive medical protection for individuals. It also supports the long-term sustainability of private healthcare protection for customers in Singapore."



IP main plans offer broader coverage by giving individuals more choice, including higher ward classes, access to private healthcare, and the flexibility to choose their doctor. Prudential's riders complement its IP main plans by providing additional coverage for out-of-pocket expenses and treatments that MediShield Life and IP main plans may exclude, including coverage for non-cancer drug list treatments and non-listed cell, tissue and gene therapy products (CTGTP).



Dr Kachroo added: "Everyone wants peace of mind that they are protected against large hospital bills, and this fortunately is covered for citizens and permanent residents by MediShield Life in Singapore. Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) add value by providing individuals with a wider choice in the type of care they receive. When coupled with a rider, it expands that set of options and the breadth of coverage for the consumer, especially those who want private care. For foreigners who don't have MediShield Life, IPs provide access to more healthcare options while they reside in Singapore."



Enhanced critical illness limits and new retrenchment benefit



A critical illness (CI) diagnosis often requires intensive medical treatments and prolonged recovery periods. In view of rising incidences of CIs such as cancer[1], heart attack[2], and stroke[3] in Singapore, Prudential has introduced an early-to-late CI benefit in its PRUExtra Care series. Should a customer be hospitalised or require surgery due to a covered early, intermediate, or late-stage CI, their policy year limit will be increased by up to $100,000.[4]



Dr Kachroo said: "Our PRUExtra Care customers get up to $100,000 added to their policy year limits should they be hospitalised due to critical illness. Managing a critical illness usually involves complex treatments and repeated procedures, which can quickly put pressure on customers' annual limits. By increasing policy year limits for early to late-stage critical illnesses, they can be assured that their coverage can keep pace with their treatment needs, allowing them to focus fully on recovery and healing.



"We also recognise that health security is tied to financial stability. An unexpected job loss can make it challenging for customers to maintain regular insurance premium payments, and result in a lapse in health protection when it's needed most. To prevent this, we have introduced a retrenchment waiver benefit to ease their financial burden and give them some time to get back on their feet."



Under the new retrenchment waiver benefit for PRUExtra Premier Care​ and PRUExtra Preferred Care customers, those who remain unemployed for a continuous period of six months can apply for a waiver on their rider premiums for the next 12 months. The waiver continues to apply even if the customer secures new employment during the waiver period.



More affordability with use of panel providers and no-claim discount



Customers with PRUExtra Premier Care who are treated by panel[5] and extended panel specialists at panel healthcare institutions can keep their premium level the same at the next policy renewal under the claims-based premium pricing framework.[6]



In addition, PRUExtra Premier Care customers enjoy a 20 per cent discount ("PRUWell Reward") on their standard level premium (the lowest premium tier within their age band) when their policy is issued with no special terms and conditions, as well as at their next policy renewal if no claims are made.



Importance of reviewing protection needs with a financial representative



As individuals move through different life stages, their healthcare needs and financial circumstances can change. Customers are encouraged to review their protection with a financial representative to assess their overall needs and determine the appropriate level of coverage before making any decision to downgrade or drop their riders.



Dr Kachroo said: "We understand that customers need to strike a balance between premium affordability and protecting themselves from potentially high medical costs in the future. While they may enjoy immediate cost savings when they switch to a plan that offers lower premiums, they also need to consider what they might need to pay in cash from their own savings when they require hospitalisation given that the deductible is no longer covered and the co-payment cap has increased. This is a personal choice, and our role as an insurer is to ensure that our customers fully understand the coverage and benefits that they enjoy with their plans, as well as the implications of downgrading or dropping coverage, so that they can make an informed decision."

[1] Between 1968-1972 and 2019-2023, the crude incidence rate (CIR) of cancer approximately tripled for males and quadrupled for females. Source: https://www.nrdo.gov.sg/docs/librariesprovider3/default-document-library/singapore-cancer-registry-annual-report-2023.pdf?sfvrsn=a4703e8e_2



[2] The number of acute myocardial infarction episodes increased from 9,124 episodes in 2012 to 13,137 episodes in 2022. Source: https://www.nrdo.gov.sg/docs/librariesprovider3/default-document-library/smir-annual-report-2022_web_final.pdf?sfvrsn=31b0f9c1_1



[3] The Singapore Stroke Registry showed that the number of strokes increased from 6,143 episodes in 2011 to 9,680 episodes in 2021. Source: https://www.nrdo.gov.sg/docs/librariesprovider3/default-document-library/ssr-annual-report-2021_web.pdf?sfvrsn=7d63ee29_0



[4] Extra Cover for Early to Late Critical Illness benefit​:

PRUExtra Premier Care: $100,000 additional limit per policy year​

PRUExtra Preferred Care: $100,000 additional limit per policy year​

PRUExtra Plus Care: $50,000 additional limit per policy year​



[5] To qualify for a panel claim, treatment must be received at a private panel healthcare institution where the attending doctor is listed as a participating specialist, as indicated in the PRUPanel Connect listing on this page: https://www.prudential.com.sg/ppc-specialists



[6] For more information on claims-based premium pricing, please visit: https://www.prudential.com.sg/products/health-insurance/medical/claims-based-pricing



https://www.prudential.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.