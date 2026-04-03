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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MAXHUB Singapore launches collaboration technology for offices and schools

April 03, 2026 | 11:33
(0) user say
The interactive display manufacturer introduced smart meeting and classroom solutions for Singaporean institutional customers.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - MAXHUB Singapore, a leading provider of collaborative and audio visual communication technologies, is redefining the way organisations and institutions connect, present, and collaborate. With a strong focus on intuitive, interactive, and high-performance solutions, MAXHUB empowers both educational institutions and corporate organisations to meet the evolving demands of modern learning, communication, and teamwork.

In collaboration with Audax, a leading visual technology solutions provider and the official distributor of MAXHUB Singapore, the brand is deploying future-ready technologies designed for seamless integration into classrooms, lecture halls, conference venues, meeting rooms, and other collaborative spaces.

MAXHUB offers a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions designed to enhance engagement, productivity, and collaboration across a wide range of environments. The brand's current lineup addresses the specific transformation goals, space requirements, and presentation needs of large-scale institutions.

Advanced Technology for Learning, Meetings, and Collaboration

MAXHUB's suite of collaboration and visual communication solutions are engineered to support interactivity, inclusivity, and ease of use. From classrooms and lecture theatres to boardrooms and conference spaces, these products are built to deliver seamless and impactful user experiences.
  • MAXHUB XBoard V7 Interactive Flat Panel
The MAXHUB XBoard V7 is a Windows-based (via optional OPS PC module) interactive flat panel designed for modern collaboration across both educational and corporate environments. Featuring a 4K touch display with high colour accuracy, it supports real-time annotation and multi-user interaction, making it ideal not only for interactive teaching and training sessions, but also for corporate meetings, presentations, workshops, and brainstorming sessions.

Built to support hybrid collaboration, the XBoard V7 incorporates a Triple 50-megapixel AI-powered camera system and a 16-microphone array with Intelligent Audio Fence technology. These features help capture clear visuals and isolate voices while reducing background noise, creating more natural and inclusive experiences for both in-room and remote participants.

In classroom settings, this supports more engaging hybrid learning; in meeting rooms and conference spaces, it enables clearer communication and more effective team collaboration. Wireless screen sharing via MAXHUB Share, AirPlay, Miracast, and Chromecast, along with BYOD support, further simplifies connectivity, allowing lessons, meetings, and presentations to proceed without technical disruption.
  • MAXHUB All-in-One Interactive LED Wall (Raptor Series V3)
Designed for large classrooms, lecture theatres, auditoriums, conference venues, and event spaces, the MAXHUB All-in-One Interactive LED Wall (Raptor Series V3) delivers a seamless, large-format visual experience. Featuring ultra-high resolution, high brightness levels, and fine pixel pitch, it ensures content remains clear, vivid, and impactful even in expansive or well-lit environments.

Beyond visual clarity, the interactive LED wall supports multi-touch interaction and real-time drawing, enabling dynamic presentations, live annotation, collaborative discussions, and audience engagement. This makes it well suited for educational lectures, institutional events, corporate town halls, conferences, and high-impact presentations where visibility and interaction are equally important.
  • MAXHUB CMA Series All-in-One Displays
The MAXHUB CMA Series combines display, audio, and collaboration capabilities into a single, space-efficient solution suitable for classrooms, meeting rooms, and multi-purpose spaces. Its sleek, integrated design allows it to blend naturally into different environments without the need for complex external equipment.

Engineered with intelligent power management, the CMA Series supports energy efficiency during extended use, aligning with sustainability considerations within corporate and educational institutions. Its flexible configuration options and compatibility with multiple collaboration platforms allow the solution to adapt easily to different room sizes, layouts, and teaching scenarios.

Reducing Complexity and Supporting Operational Efficiency

MAXHUB solutions are designed to support the operational and IT objectives of modern campuses and workplaces alike.

The all-in-one design of the deployed MAXHUB solutions consolidates display, audio, camera, and collaboration tools into a single platform, reducing the need for multiple standalone devices.

This simplifies installation, reduces cabling, and lowers long-term maintenance requirements. Centralised device management capabilities enable IT teams to monitor performance and deploy updates efficiently. The intuitive design also ensures accessibility for users with varying levels of technical familiarity, featuring plug-and-play functionality and wireless connectivity.

More importantly, the intuitive design of the solutions ensures accessibility for users with varying levels of technical familiarity. Plug-and-play functionality, simple interfaces, and wireless connectivity allow users to make use of the technology more confidently, with minimal training required.

A Vision for Future-Ready Collaboration

MAXHUB's approach to education technology is rooted in usability, inclusivity, and future readiness. The provision of all-in-one interactive flat panels, and large-format interactive LED display allows corporate offices and educational institutions to build a broader strategy for digital growth.

MAXHUB is committed to supporting the creation of learning and collaboration environments that are interactive, inclusive, and designed for the future — from classrooms and lecture halls to meeting rooms and conference spaces.

For more information about MAXHUB's solutions, visit https://www.audax.com.sg/maxhub/.

https://www.audax.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Audax

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TagTag:
MAXHUB Singapore Audax

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