UNEP backs Vietnam’s push for sustainable cooling

Benjamin Hickman, programme manager of UNEP’s Cool Coalition, made the statement at the closing meeting of a Hanoi-based initiative on sustainable urban cooling held on August 28.

"Through the Cool Coalition and our partners, we’re committed to helping countries put sustainable cooling into practice and to building regional collaboration, so these solutions can be scaled up. Presently, we’re working with the ASEAN Centre for Energy, UN ESCAP, UN Women, and others to develop an ASEAN Passive Cooling Roadmap, guided by a regional advisory group," said Hickman.

"I look forward to the opportunities they will uncover to expand and strengthen cooling initiatives in Vietnam. Together, we can deliver solutions that protect communities, promote equity, and help build heat-resilient, sustainable cities across the country," he added.

From 2022 to 2025, the Department of Climate Change, in coordination with UNEP and Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), piloted sustainable cooling models in several localities such as Can Tho, Danang and Quang Tri.

During that time, the GGGI also organised many capacity-building activities: workshops, training, research and policy recommendations; as well as developing innovative financing mechanisms and encouraging partnerships domestically and internationally to expand the scale of solutions.

“The results directly contributed to Vietnam’s commitments under the Paris Agreement and NDC. This project has provided a tangible pathway to accelerate these efforts, moving us closer to the country's ultimate goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The data and evidence gathered from our pilot cities will be crucial for informing and strengthening future Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs),” said Maria Cecilia Pana, deputy country representative of GGGI in Vietnam.

“This undertaking provides a clear example of how that pledge can be translated into concrete action on the ground. We have shown that the ambitious targets of the pledge are achievable through integrated, multi-stakeholder projects. This provides a blueprint for other countries in the region,” Maria Cecilia Pana said.

“Our work is a direct contribution to Vietnam’s National Cooling Action Plan. To move forward, we need to mobilise finance, engage the private sector, and strengthen policies that support a nationwide green cooling transition. Most of the funding will need to come from private investment, so our next steps should focus on streamlining financing and scaling up sustainable, efficient, and affordable cooling for all,” she added.

When this initiative began in 2021, cooling was still a relatively new issue in the ASEAN region. Vietnam nevertheless took an early lead, recognising cooling as both an adaptation and mitigation priority. In 2022, it became one of the first countries to integrate cooling into its NDCs and net-zero strategy, with a focus on extreme urban heat and the role of nature-based and passive cooling solutions. Vietnam also signalled its global commitment by joining the Global Cooling Pledge at COP28 in the UAE.

At both national and local levels, the government has shown strong political will to establish a comprehensive policy framework for cooling. The National Plan on the Management of Ozone-Depleting Substances and greenhouse gases, promulgated in 2024, provides a strategic roadmap for advancing the Global Cooling Pledge. It aligns domestic action with international commitments to reduce harmful emissions while promoting sustainable and equitable access to cooling.

Green cooling solutions are an urgent national requirement Climate change is evolving in complex ways, with unprecedented extreme weather events occurring in some regions. According to a January report by the World Meteorological Organization, 2024 was the hottest year on record, with abnormal temperatures on land and ocean surfaces, record-high ocean temperatures, and extreme weather events affecting many countries worldwide.

Cooperation on hand for cooling plan Despite being backed by international support, implementation of a cooling action plan will require more support from banks and businesses, especially in the technical and appraisal realm.