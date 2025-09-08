Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Bui Huy Binh, a representative of TraceVerified, at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Forest Ecopreneur Programme

On September 5, the Institute for Innovation and Development (IID), in partnership with regional and international organisations, held the closing ceremony of the 2025 Forest Ecopreneur Programme. Over a five-month period beginning in April, the project engaged 25 businesses and 24 mentors, delivering notable outcomes.

The initiative enhances the capacity of startups engaged in conserving and restoring forest ecosystems while fostering sustainable livelihoods for local communities. It forms part of the Sustainable Agroforestry and Forest Ecosystem Conservation Initiative (SAFE Initiative), funded by the Korea Forest Service and implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) through the incubation platform Bridge for Billions. In Vietnam, IID has overseen its rollout since 2024.

The scheme is designed to incubate and strengthen enterprises and startups engaged in conserving and restoring forest ecosystems, while fostering sustainable livelihoods for local communities. Efforts are being carried out simultaneously in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Bhutan, with activities ranging from online training and expert workshops to in-person networking events and field trips.

A highlight in 2025 was the pilot initiative to support enterprises in accessing markets. Companies meeting product certification standards are featured on e-commerce platforms dedicated to impact-driven businesses, including raothuong.iid.org.vn, developed by IID, and the goodmarket.global platform. Rao Thuong serves as both a sales channel and a community hub, where the values of humanity and sustainable development are strongly promoted.

At the closing event, representatives of seven standout firms presented innovative business models, highlighted social and environmental impacts, and explored opportunities for collaboration with investors and partners.

In Thai Nguyen province, for instance, TraceVerified is piloting an afforestation and carbon credit calculation project across 30 of the province’s 92 communes and wards. The effort aims to offset emissions from the NatSteelVina factory, which produces 200,000 tonnes of steel annually and consumes around 1,980 tonnes of oil equivalent in energy.

"Through the 2025 Forest Ecopreneur Programme, we received data on carbon credits and emissions, along with guidance to meet both national and international standards. This has enabled us to pursue ITMO transactions with partners in South Korea and Singapore," said Bui Huy Binh, representative of TraceVerified.

"The enterprise also participated in training courses on policies, standards, and technology, thereby enhancing the capacity for green transformation among local workers," he added.

Meanwhile, Alexis Corblin, senior technical advisor for UNEP in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasised that the scheme will continue in 2026, with a focus on strengthening market linkages and expanding access to finance for sustainable enterprise development.

According to UNEP, the 2025 Forest Ecopreneur Programme and its future cycles serve as a launchpad for 'green' entrepreneurs and as evidence of a broader shift in mindset – from simply protecting forests to generating economic opportunities from them, transforming ecosystems into sustainable resources for communities and the nation. This approach is regarded as a cornerstone of Vietnam’s path towards integration and sustainable growth.

Truong Thi Nam Thang, the leader of the research team at IID, said, "The institute will continue to support forest ecopreneurs, from incubation to market connections and investment. Forest ecopreneurs will be a cornerstone of IID’s innovation ecosystem for sustainable development."

Pauline Tamesis, UN resident coordinator in Vietnam, added, "A core component of the initiative is supporting social enterprises in the forestry sector, as well as micro, small, and medium-sized businesses through incubation and capacity building. While the implementation approach may evolve, the vision for 2030 remains clear to create business models tied to forests that positively impact communities and the environment, capable of reaching international markets."

