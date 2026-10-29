Tourism Authority of Thailand launches border overland travel guidebook

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 - Crossing the border is never about passing a checkpoint; it marks the true beginning of discovering Thailand. Recognizing this potential, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) introduced the 'Gateway to Thailand' travel guide, inviting overland travelers to journey far beyond the entry gates along ten curated road trips connecting vibrant cities, iconic attractions, and local communities across the nation.

Route 1

Nong Khai | Riverside Slow, City Flow: A journey along the Mekong River, capturing the peaceful rhythm, faith, and charm of upper Isan towns.

Nong Khai | Riverside Slow, City Flow: A journey along the Mekong River, capturing the peaceful rhythm, faith, and charm of upper Isan towns. Route 2

Bueng Kan | Beyond the Green, Into Naga's Realm: A journey through majestic cliff sides, dense forests, adventure pursuits, and sacred Naga folklore of Phu Wua.

Bueng Kan | Beyond the Green, Into Naga's Realm: A journey through majestic cliff sides, dense forests, adventure pursuits, and sacred Naga folklore of Phu Wua. Route 3

Nakhon Phanom | Traces of Indochina: A route highlighting natural indigo crafts, spiritual heritage, and multicultural memories along the Mekong River.

Nakhon Phanom | Traces of Indochina: A route highlighting natural indigo crafts, spiritual heritage, and multicultural memories along the Mekong River. Route 4

Chong Mek, Ubon Ratchathani | Where Cliffs Meet the Mekong: A journey through Pha Taem, Sam Phan Bok, and the timeless rhythms of a riverside community carved by wind and water.

Chong Mek, Ubon Ratchathani | Where Cliffs Meet the Mekong: A journey through Pha Taem, Sam Phan Bok, and the timeless rhythms of a riverside community carved by wind and water. Route 5

Mukdahan | From Mythology to Deep Time Discovery: A journey to uncover pre-historic geology, river legends, untouched wilderness, and the colorful living culture of Isan.

Mukdahan | From Mythology to Deep Time Discovery: A journey to uncover pre-historic geology, river legends, untouched wilderness, and the colorful living culture of Isan. Route 6

Sadao, Songkhla | Food Trail in Creative District: A culinary and cultural exploration through historic architecture, creative art districts, and rich local food traditions.

Sadao, Songkhla | Food Trail in Creative District: A culinary and cultural exploration through historic architecture, creative art districts, and rich local food traditions. Route 7

Sadao, Songkhla | A Journey Along the Gulf: A scenic route along the Gulf of Thailand blending coastal nature, old towns, living culture, and faith.

Sadao, Songkhla | A Journey Along the Gulf: A scenic route along the Gulf of Thailand blending coastal nature, old towns, living culture, and faith. Route 8

Betong, Yala | Where the Mist Begins: A journey into a mountain town famous for morning mists, vibrant flora, cool climate, and unique local heritage.

Betong, Yala | Where the Mist Begins: A journey into a mountain town famous for morning mists, vibrant flora, cool climate, and unique local heritage. Route 9

Wang Prachan, Satun | Across the Andaman Isles: A coastal road trip leading to seaside fishing communities and island-hopping adventures across the Andaman.

Wang Prachan, Satun | Across the Andaman Isles: A coastal road trip leading to seaside fishing communities and island-hopping adventures across the Andaman. Route 10

Su-ngai Kolok, Narathiwat | At the Kingdom's Edge: Nature's Grace and Cultural Jewels: An invitation to discover cultural heritage, lush rainforests, community wisdom, and local experiences in the southern border provinces.

Gateway to Thailand was conceived after recognizing the vast potential of overland borders to drive regional travel, particularly for visitors from the Lao PDR and Malaysia who frequently travel in private vehicles. TAT developed these 10 road trips starting from key border crossings, highlighting memorable stops, activities, and local experiences to inspire travelers to explore a richer, more diverse Thai experience.The moment travelers cross the border, the journey expands far beyond the entry gate. Every highway opens a path to new discovery, whether following the gentle bend of the Mekong through tranquil northern towns or venturing deep into the south to explore mist-shrouded mountain peaks and historic old streets. Along the way, travelers can savor timeless culinary traditions, connect with local communities, or lose themselves in landscapes that shift effortlessly from high mountain ridges to the sunlit shores of the Gulf and the Andaman Sea.This represents the core philosophy of Gateway to Thailand: transforming transit routes into scenic travel corridors and converting border checkpoints into gateways to unforgettable experiences.The Gateway to Thailand guidebook covers 9 border crossings: Nong Khai, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan, Chong Mek, Sadao, Wang Prachan, Betong, and Su-ngai Kolok. These entry points connect travel destinations across 19 provinces through 10 distinct road trip routes that highlight local identity across nature, culture, faith, gastronomy, history, community living, and outdoor adventures.10 Routes, 10 Experiences: From the Border into ThailandThese 10 routes are designed to encourage travelers to pause, explore, connect, and spend meaningful time with communities along the way, proving that the true magic of a road trip lies in every story discovered between destinations.To facilitate seamless trip planning, the Gateway to Thailand guidebook compiles route maps, recommended stops, activities, and key attractions tailored for self-drive travelers. The publication is available as a printed guidebook in Thai and English, alongside digital e-books offered in 5 languages: Thai, English, Malay, Chinese, and Lao.TAT is promoting these itineraries across both online and offline platforms, collaborating with travel bloggers and influencers to transform these guidebooks into real-world travel inspiration that distributes tourism revenue into local communities across Thailand.For Gateway to Thailand, crossing the border is the very first door opening to countless stories waiting to be discovered across Thailand.Detailed route itineraries, recommended stops, and activity guides are available at https://tourismproduct.tourismthailand.org/en/database/ebook/gateway-to-thailand

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