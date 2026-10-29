Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tourism Authority of Thailand launches border overland travel guidebook

October 29, 2026 | 11:28
(0) user say
The Tourism Authority of Thailand releases its official Gateway to Thailand travel guidebook, detailing ten distinct overland road trip routes connecting regional border checkpoints.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 - Crossing the border is never about passing a checkpoint; it marks the true beginning of discovering Thailand. Recognizing this potential, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) introduced the 'Gateway to Thailand' travel guide, inviting overland travelers to journey far beyond the entry gates along ten curated road trips connecting vibrant cities, iconic attractions, and local communities across the nation.

Gateway 1200x800

Gateway to Thailand was conceived after recognizing the vast potential of overland borders to drive regional travel, particularly for visitors from the Lao PDR and Malaysia who frequently travel in private vehicles. TAT developed these 10 road trips starting from key border crossings, highlighting memorable stops, activities, and local experiences to inspire travelers to explore a richer, more diverse Thai experience.

The moment travelers cross the border, the journey expands far beyond the entry gate. Every highway opens a path to new discovery, whether following the gentle bend of the Mekong through tranquil northern towns or venturing deep into the south to explore mist-shrouded mountain peaks and historic old streets. Along the way, travelers can savor timeless culinary traditions, connect with local communities, or lose themselves in landscapes that shift effortlessly from high mountain ridges to the sunlit shores of the Gulf and the Andaman Sea.

This represents the core philosophy of Gateway to Thailand: transforming transit routes into scenic travel corridors and converting border checkpoints into gateways to unforgettable experiences.

The Gateway to Thailand guidebook covers 9 border crossings: Nong Khai, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan, Chong Mek, Sadao, Wang Prachan, Betong, and Su-ngai Kolok. These entry points connect travel destinations across 19 provinces through 10 distinct road trip routes that highlight local identity across nature, culture, faith, gastronomy, history, community living, and outdoor adventures.

10 Routes, 10 Experiences: From the Border into Thailand
  • Route 1
    Nong Khai | Riverside Slow, City Flow: A journey along the Mekong River, capturing the peaceful rhythm, faith, and charm of upper Isan towns.
  • Route 2
    Bueng Kan | Beyond the Green, Into Naga's Realm: A journey through majestic cliff sides, dense forests, adventure pursuits, and sacred Naga folklore of Phu Wua.
  • Route 3
    Nakhon Phanom | Traces of Indochina: A route highlighting natural indigo crafts, spiritual heritage, and multicultural memories along the Mekong River.
  • Route 4
    Chong Mek, Ubon Ratchathani | Where Cliffs Meet the Mekong: A journey through Pha Taem, Sam Phan Bok, and the timeless rhythms of a riverside community carved by wind and water.
  • Route 5
    Mukdahan | From Mythology to Deep Time Discovery: A journey to uncover pre-historic geology, river legends, untouched wilderness, and the colorful living culture of Isan.
  • Route 6
    Sadao, Songkhla | Food Trail in Creative District: A culinary and cultural exploration through historic architecture, creative art districts, and rich local food traditions.
  • Route 7
    Sadao, Songkhla | A Journey Along the Gulf: A scenic route along the Gulf of Thailand blending coastal nature, old towns, living culture, and faith.
  • Route 8
    Betong, Yala | Where the Mist Begins: A journey into a mountain town famous for morning mists, vibrant flora, cool climate, and unique local heritage.
  • Route 9
    Wang Prachan, Satun | Across the Andaman Isles: A coastal road trip leading to seaside fishing communities and island-hopping adventures across the Andaman.
  • Route 10
    Su-ngai Kolok, Narathiwat | At the Kingdom's Edge: Nature's Grace and Cultural Jewels: An invitation to discover cultural heritage, lush rainforests, community wisdom, and local experiences in the southern border provinces.
These 10 routes are designed to encourage travelers to pause, explore, connect, and spend meaningful time with communities along the way, proving that the true magic of a road trip lies in every story discovered between destinations.

To facilitate seamless trip planning, the Gateway to Thailand guidebook compiles route maps, recommended stops, activities, and key attractions tailored for self-drive travelers. The publication is available as a printed guidebook in Thai and English, alongside digital e-books offered in 5 languages: Thai, English, Malay, Chinese, and Lao.

TAT is promoting these itineraries across both online and offline platforms, collaborating with travel bloggers and influencers to transform these guidebooks into real-world travel inspiration that distributes tourism revenue into local communities across Thailand.

For Gateway to Thailand, crossing the border is the very first door opening to countless stories waiting to be discovered across Thailand.

Detailed route itineraries, recommended stops, and activity guides are available at https://tourismproduct.tourismthailand.org/en/database/ebook/gateway-to-thailand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tourism Authority Tourism Authority Of Thailand Gateway to Thailand overland travel guidebook

Related Contents

Thailand unveils tourism vision at ITB Berlin 2026

Thailand unveils tourism vision at ITB Berlin 2026

Thailand Tourism Launches LISA Campaign

Thailand Tourism Launches LISA Campaign

Thailand to welcome 2026 with dual city countdown celebrations

Thailand to welcome 2026 with dual city countdown celebrations

TAT launches global campaign to brand Thailand as healing destination

TAT launches global campaign to brand Thailand as healing destination

Thailand rolls out top-tier health and hygiene tourism venue certification

Thailand rolls out top-tier health and hygiene tourism venue certification

Thailand lowers domestic tourism targets

Thailand lowers domestic tourism targets

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Transport Expo Asia Hosts inaugural 2026 TXA awards ceremony

Transport Expo Asia Hosts inaugural 2026 TXA awards ceremony

Regent Hong Kong hosts Hanwoo beef culinary collaboration event

Regent Hong Kong hosts Hanwoo beef culinary collaboration event

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Transport Expo Asia Hosts inaugural 2026 TXA awards ceremony

Transport Expo Asia Hosts inaugural 2026 TXA awards ceremony

Regent Hong Kong hosts Hanwoo beef culinary collaboration event

Regent Hong Kong hosts Hanwoo beef culinary collaboration event

Tourism Authority of Thailand launches border overland travel guidebook

Tourism Authority of Thailand launches border overland travel guidebook

Sabak Bernam development area expands Malaysian agricultural production

Sabak Bernam development area expands Malaysian agricultural production

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020