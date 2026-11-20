BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – On 4 November 2026, Andamanda Phuket, a water park in Phuket, and Reefuel joined a coastal and underwater cleanup initiative in Phang Nga. The two brands supported the event with donations of lifeguard rescue equipment, drinking water and swim shirts, joining government agencies, businesses and volunteers in caring for the marine environment.

Andamanda Phuket and Reefuel supported a coastal and underwater cleanup in Phang Nga, where 90 participants collectively removed 424 kilograms of waste.

384 kilograms of coastal waste collected around the Chulabhorn Underwater Park Conservation Centre.

40 kilograms of underwater debris, including fishing nets, recovered from the Khaolak Underwater Museum area.

Held at the Chulabhorn Underwater Park Conservation Centre, the event was organised by the Chulabhorn 36 Underwater Park Project, Office of Special Activities, Chulabhorn Research Institute. It formed part of the Coastal and Underwater Cleanup Project for Fiscal Year 2027.Andamanda Phuket and Reefuel contributed lifeguard rescue tubes, Reefuel drinking water and Andamanda swim shirts to support the cleanup activities.Coastal waste collection took place around the conservation centre, while divers collected underwater debris in the Khaolak Underwater Museum area. The programme also included recovering fishing nets and sorting the waste collected during the event.A total of 90 participants took part in the initiative. The combined efforts of all participating organisations and volunteers removed 424 kilograms of waste:The materials collected included plastic bags, plastic bottles, general waste, fishing ropes and nets, and fabric scraps. Volunteers sorted the waste by type before Lam Kaen Subdistrict Municipality took responsibility for its subsequent management.Participants included Mu Ko Similan National Park, Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park, Vana Nava Co., Ltd. through Andamanda Phuket, which attended alongside Reefuel, and Decathlon Thailand's Phuket branch. Underwater environmental conservation divers and volunteer divers also joined the initiative, working alongside representatives from government agencies, private-sector organisations and local communities to remove marine debris and help protect the coastal ecosystem.https://www.andamandaphuket.com/

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