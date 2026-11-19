SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2026 - As the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) returns from 18 to 20 November to examine how finance is being rewired, Osome, the AI company management platform trusted by more than 50,000 tech founders and solopreneurs globally, is seeing leaner deep-tech teams use Singapore as their launchpad to global markets. Osome's internal data shows these companies selling abroad within months of incorporating, while they are still small teams.Deep-tech incorporations through Osome grew 84% year on year, and deep tech made up about 18% of Osome's Singapore incorporations in the latest 12 months, up from about 14% a year earlier. Most of these companies are founded by international teams. In about 84% of them, at least one founder or director is not a Singapore citizen, which is a sign that founders from around the world are choosing Singapore as the base they sell to the world from. They also start selling quickly. Among deep-tech companies invoicing through Osome, the median company sent its first invoice about two months after incorporation. At least one in three billed an overseas customer within a year, and for those companies the first overseas invoice typically went out at about five months.Osome partners with founders from day one of their Singapore journey. At the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) in October, Osome exhibited and supported founders and participants from over 100 countries taking part in SLINGSHOT, Enterprise Singapore's global deep-tech startup competition. Awareness of Osome among Singapore SME decision-makers rose from 18% to 26% over the past year, according to a brand study commissioned by Osome and conducted by ADNA Research in June 2026."Most of the deep-tech founders we work with come from abroad, and at least one in three of their companies bills an overseas customer within its first year. That's a team of a handful of people with tax questions in two countries before its first birthday. They don't need a finance department yet. They need a back office that keeps up with them, and that's our job," says Eugenio Ferrante, CEO of Osome.For lean teams, this is where rewiring finance becomes practical. A startup, billing customers abroad by its fifth month needs clean books, invoicing across currencies and the right tax registrations long before it can justify a finance hire. In teams built around AI tools, that work usually falls to the founder. These companies are an early test of whether cross-border finance can keep pace with how quickly companies now go global. The Economic Strategy Review (June 2026) aims to make AI practical for SMEs, and the back office is a natural place to start.Osome is built to be the partner for that journey. Founders incorporate and complete verification in the Osome app on their own schedule. They then run accounting, tax, payroll and corporate secretarial work through the same platform, with accounting software included for a single fee. Teams that already work in AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini can connect them to Osome through its MCP server and query their company data directly. As they expand beyond Singapore, Osome also supports them in Hong Kong, the UK and the UAE.Global expansion used to be a later-stage milestone. For the founders Osome works with, it now arrives before their first annual filing.

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By Osome