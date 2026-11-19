SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Weiken @ AZ Paya Lebar, the brand's newest showroom at 140 Paya Lebar Road, officially opened on 13 November 2026, giving Singapore homeowners a hands-on, appointment-based design experience across 1,486 sq ft of curated displays, materials and working furniture demonstrations.





Established in 1996, WEIKEN has spent three decades designing homes across Singapore: HDB flats, condominiums, landed properties and commercial spaces. With more than 10,000 projects completed and accreditations that include CaseTrust Gold (2026), the SIDA Award (2022), the IDEA Award (2022), SME 500 Singapore (2019/2020) and the Singapore Quality Brand Award (2014), the company has built a reputation grounded in workmanship and client care.



Yet the decision to open a third showroom was not simply about growth. According to Yin Jye, Team Manager at WEIKEN, the landscape of what homeowners expect has shifted.



Yin Jye, Team Manager: "We've been in the interior design industry for many years, and over time we've seen how homeowners' lifestyles, expectations and design preferences have evolved. Today, homeowners are not just looking for beautiful spaces: they value functionality, quality materials, thoughtful details, and a more personalised design experience. With Weiken @ AZ Paya Lebar, we wanted to introduce a fresh approach while building on WEIKEN's years of experience and established reputation."



That observation shaped everything about the new showroom: its location, its layout and the way visits are structured.



Weiken @ AZ Paya Lebar is not a showroom you wander through on your own. Every visit begins with an assigned interior designer who reviews the homeowner's floor plan, asks about daily habits and lifestyle, and maps out space-planning options before a single material is discussed. The conversation is deliberate, and that is the point.



From there, the showroom unfolds across five dedicated display areas:

Complete Kitchen Display: Full kitchen layouts with cabinetry finishes, smart storage solutions, and functional details designed around everyday cooking.

Wardrobe and Storage Display: Customised wardrobe configurations, internal organisation systems, and material combinations suited to different lifestyles.

Complete Bathroom Display: Bathroom finishes, fittings, lighting options and spatial planning for a comfortable, functional environment.

TV Feature Wall and Storage Display: Integrated feature walls, concealed storage and carpentry details that create a seamless living space.

Flooring Sample Displays (3 stations): A range of vinyl flooring options to compare in terms of texture, colour and suitability for different rooms.

A room spray experience with a complimentary take-home gift

One-on-one time with WEIKEN's interior designers

Light refreshments and door gifts

An exclusive renovation discount of 10% off when you sign between 21 November and 21 December 2026

A Material and Finishes Library sits alongside these displays, allowing homeowners to compare stainless steel, sintered stone, quartz and compact countertop surfaces; laminates across brands, colours and textures; and glass finishes including clear, tinted and fluted options.One detail sets Weiken @ AZ Paya Lebar apart from a conventional showroom: visitors can physically test drawer runners, opening and closing drawers from different manufacturers side by side, and try pull-out storage systems designed for blind kitchen corners. The difference between what looks good in a catalogue and what actually works in a kitchen becomes immediately apparent.Yin Jye, Team Manager: "When you walk into the showroom, the first thing you will notice is a warm, welcoming atmosphere where thoughtfully curated spaces, refined materials and carefully considered details come together, inviting you to explore, feel inspired and imagine the possibilities for your own home."Visits close with a customised renovation quotation for a renovation package, prepared by the designer after the layout and material discussion is complete.WEIKEN offers a comprehensive, end-to-end for interior design services in Singapore and home renovation across HDB, BTO, condominium, landed and commercial spaces. Services cover space planning, material selection, and project management alongside the full design and build process. After the initial consultation and quotation at the showroom, the workflow moves through contract signing, material selection, 3D rendering, site works (electrical, plumbing, masonry, air-conditioning, painting), carpentry fabrication, installation, and a final clean before handover.WEIKEN recommends that homeowners begin the conversation up to six months before key collection, particularly for BTO flat owners, for whom lead time and planning are critical.All renovation work is backed by a two-year workmanship warranty. For post-completion matters, WEIKEN's dedicated We Care department handles ongoing support; homeowners are advised to confirm current contact details and response times directly with the team.Weiken @ AZ Paya Lebar is located at 140 Paya Lebar Road, #07-03, Singapore 409015. The showroom operates by appointment only, daily from 11.00 am to 7.00 pm, including weekends and public holidays. Direct ramp-up parking, lift access and comprehensive wheelchair accessibility are available. WEIKEN's two existing showrooms are at Tradehub21 (18 Boon Lay Way, #01-134, Singapore 609966) and CT Hub 2 (114 Lavender Street, #10-92, Singapore 338729, by appointment). To book a consultation at any showroom, call 6465 6656, WhatsApp +65 8321 8939, or visit weiken.com.To mark the launch of Weiken @ AZ Paya Lebar, the team is hosting an exclusive homeowners event on Saturday, 21 November 2026. Two sessions are available: 9.30 am and 2.00 pm.Attendees can expect:Homeowners who sign up and attend will also be among the first to explore the new showroom in an intimate, unhurried setting, a very different experience from a standard showroom visit.Sign up for the showroom opening. Slots are limited, and registration will close once sessions are full.

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