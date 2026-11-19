SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2026 - As artificial intelligence evolves from productivity tools into autonomous systems capable of making recommendations and executing tasks, financial institutions face a growing governance challenge: understanding what their AI systems do, how they behave and who remains accountable for their outcomes.

Against this backdrop, Singapore-based regulatory technology firm iCOMPASS has launched KY-AI™ (Know Your Artificial Intelligence), an AI governance platform designed to help financial institutions identify, assess and oversee both internally developed and third-party AI systems throughout their lifecycle.The launch follows the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) issuance of its AI Risk Management Guidelines on 7 October 2026. The Guidelines, which take effect on 7 October 2027, set out supervisory expectations for managing AI risks in the financial sector.For decades, financial institutions have been required to understand their customers, assess risks and monitor transactions. As AI becomes embedded in business operations, similar questions are emerging about the technology itself.Which AI systems are operating within an organisation? What decisions can they influence? Who is accountable for their outcomes? And how can institutions detect material changes that may introduce new risks?These questions become more pressing as organisations deploy AI agents capable of processing sensitive information, analysing complex data and carrying out tasks across interconnected systems."Businesses have spent years asking how AI can improve productivity. The next important question is whether they truly understand and can oversee the AI they are deploying," said Raymond Moh, CEO of iCOMPASS."We believe organisations should know their AI just as they know their customers. As AI becomes more autonomous, businesses need greater visibility into what these systems do, the risks they introduce and who remains accountable for their outcomes."Rather than treating AI risk assessment as a one-time exercise before deployment, KY-AI is designed to support documented oversight throughout the AI lifecycle.Built around four stages — Know, Approve, Test and Watch — KY-AI enables organisations to register AI use cases and their owners, assess risks and dependencies, document approvals, maintain testing evidence and track material changes that may require renewed review.The approach covers internally developed systems, third-party AI tools and autonomous agents, recognising that institutions may remain accountable for AI-related risks even when the underlying technology is provided externally.By bringing these governance activities and supporting records into one process, KY-AI aims to reduce reliance on fragmented spreadsheets, disconnected approvals and periodic reviews, while making oversight easier to evidence.Consider a financial institution using an AI tool to support customer onboarding or claims review. Beyond evaluating the tool's initial performance, the institution needs to know who owns the use case, what information the tool can access, when human review is required and which changes should trigger reassessment.KY-AI is designed to help teams record these decisions and supporting evidence in a repeatable workflow, connecting business owners, risk and compliance functions, and technical reviewers while retaining human approval.For iCOMPASS, developer of the ULTRA™ AI-powered Compliance Operating System, KY-AI extends its compliance management technology offering into AI lifecycle governance, with an emphasis on clear accountability, documented testing and ongoing review."AI governance should not become another administrative burden that slows innovation," Moh added. "Our objective is to help organisations adopt AI with greater confidence, supported by appropriate safeguards as the technology evolves."iCOMPASS will demonstrate KY-AI at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, held from 18 to 20 November at Singapore EXPO. The solution will also be featured in the Future of Finance showcase at the MAS Pavilion, where visitors can explore its approach to AI governance.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

