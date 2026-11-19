CUPERTINO, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – CloudMosa today announced the latest release of its Puffin Secure Browser, bringing its cloud-based technology back into focus with security at the forefront. Developed more than 15 years ago, Puffin's split-browser architecture moves vulnerable web processing to the cloud, while keeping the user's device focused on displaying the visual result. This approach eliminates endpoint exposure to malicious web content as online threats continue to evolve.

Most clicks on links, attachments, and updates are made for routine reasons rather than bad intent, yet web-based threats continue to grow more sophisticated. As organizations and individuals rely on browsers for more of their daily activities, the browser itself has become an important consideration for cybersecurity. Research shows that more than 85% of enterprise workloads are projected to be accessed through the browser by 2027. Malicious websites, web-based malware, and zero-day exploits can target vulnerabilities in browser components. The emergence of AI-assisted threats adds to the challenge, with attacks by AI-enabled adversaries up 89% year on year, reinforcing the need to consider how and where web content is processed.Puffin's split-browser architecture is inherently built to separate heavy, high-risk web execution from local endpoints. Through its Network Vector Rendering technology, approximately 95% of HTML rendering takes place in the cloud, while the device handles the remaining display rasterization. This approach delivers a responsive browsing experience while keeping the on-device component lightweight and secure.Now powered by the same split-browser architecture, Puffin returns to its security-first foundation. Rather than executing complex web rendering entirely on the local device, Puffin isolates and executes potentially malicious JavaScript within a cloud sandbox, helping achieve zero contact between the endpoint and unknown threats. The browsing experience is then delivered through a thin client-side layer, combining this added layer of protection with the lightweight performance Puffin is known for."For years, Puffin has been recognized for its speed, but true browser security requires rethinking where web processing actually happens," said Shioupyn Shen, CEO of CloudMosa. "With Puffin Secure Browser, security is the priority. When it comes to modern work, click happens. But no one's click rate will ever be zero, so security shouldn't depend on perfect behavior. We want people to click, explore and follow their curiosity across the web with more confidence, without constantly wondering what might be hiding behind the next link. That's why Puffin processes web content in the cloud rather than on the user's device, so people can explore with greater peace of mind."Puffin was among the most downloaded browsers of the 2010s, trusted by hundreds of millions across its iOS and Android versions. It now unveils the Puffin Secure Browser, built with a security-first mindset naturally in its DNA. With more than 200 million downloads over its history, Puffin brings an established browsing architecture to an evolving security landscape. CloudMosa also reports no security breaches across that period.Puffin Secure Browser is designed for browsing scenarios that involve everyday risks, such as clicking links in emails, visiting unfamiliar websites, or accessing third-party web content. By isolating vulnerable web processing from the endpoint, it can complement existing security measures and help individuals and organizations manage browser-related risks across employee, contractor, and other browsing environments.Most people browse the web simply to get things done, discover information and explore new ideas. Security should support that everyday freedom, not make people more hesitant to click. With Puffin Secure Browser, CloudMosa aims to make safer browsing more accessible, giving users greater confidence to navigate the web while helping reduce exposure to potentially malicious content.The latest Puffin Secure Browser is available to download for free on Windows and macOS. Users can visit puffin.com/secure-browser to get started, or learn more about CloudMosa at cloudmosa.com.https://www.cloudmosa.com/

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