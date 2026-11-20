HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (LHKIHS) and its Strategic Partner, The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), are helping young riders take the next step from local and regional competition to the international arena through The Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge. Taking place during LHKIHS 2027 at the AsiaWorld-Expo from 29 to 31 January 2027, the FEI 1* competition will bring together talented athletes aged 14 to 21 from across the Asia Pacific region, enabling them to test their skills alongside regional peers. Staged as part of a world-class five-star international horse show, the Challenge will offer young riders invaluable exposure to a major international event environment, enabling them to gain competition experience, broaden their horizons and build the confidence needed to pursue higher-level equestrian sport.

HKJC supported rider Carrie Wang Ka-lee at The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show 2026

Package Ticket inclusions Discount Family Package A 1 adult ticket + 1 concession ticket 5% Family Package B 2 adult tickets + 1 concession ticket 5% Family Package C 2 adult tickets + 2 concession tickets 5%

Doors Open for Festival Village 29Jan 2027 (Fri) 3:00pm – 9:00pm 30Jan 2027 (Sat) 11:00am – 9:00pm 31Jan 2027 (Sun) 10:00am – 9:00pm

Arena Performances Times 29Jan 2027 (Fri) 5:15pm – 10:00pm 30Jan 2027 (Sat) 1:00pm – 3:50pm;



6:00pm – 9:45pm 31Jan 2027 (Sun) 12:00pm – 3:40pm;



5:30pm – 9:30pm

Ticket Category 29Jan 2027 (Fri) 30Jan 2027 (Sat) & 31Jan 2027 (Sun) Adult Concession* Adult Concession* VIP Table# (includes 8 seats) HK$40,000 Diamond



(includes two complimentary beverages) HK$1,300 HK$850 HK$1,500 HK$1,050 Gold HK$1,000 HK$600 HK$1,200 HK$800 Silver HK$750 HK$400 HK$950 HK$600 Bronze – Zone 1# HK$300 HK$500 Bronze – Zone 2# HK$200 HK$350 Wheelchair User and Minder HK$600 HK$800

Alongside this platform for young athletes, LHKIHS will offer a family programme that introduces younger children to equestrian sport through a Hobby Horse Competition, stable visits and a dedicated Kids' Zone.The Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge is an FEI 1* class for youth athletes aged 14 to 21. It will bring together emerging riders from across the APAC region for a multi-session final competition at the Show. Designed to promote equestrian development in the region, it gives young riders an opportunity to experience top-level international competition, develop their skills and compete alongside regional peers.For APAC region riders, the route to The Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge will draw on the FEI Asia Pacific Rising Star Academy (APRA). Performance there will decide the selection of regional riders participating in January 2027 at LHKIHS. The riders representing Hong Kong, China will be selected separately through qualifying competitions in the coming months. Both rider lists will be confirmed closer to LHKIHS 2027.At LHKIHS 2026, HKJC supported youth rider, Carrie Wang Ka-lee partnered Little Lady van't Eigenlo, to represent Hong Kong, China, winning first place in the inaugural Hong Kong Jockey Club Asian Youth Challenge. She is now hoping to qualify for LHKIHS 2027 in January, as the Youth Challenge expands to welcome riders from across the APAC region.Carrie Wang said: "Competing in the 2026 Hong Kong Jockey Club Asian Youth Challenge is a moment I will always be proud of. It gave me a chance to test myself, learn where I can improve and build the confidence to aim higher. I hope I can earn a place at next year's LHKIHS, compete again and continue learning alongside young riders from across the region at an international stage."At training clinics organised by HKJC on 8 November 2026 at HKJC Beas River Equestrian Centre, Roger Yves Bost, Olympic Gold Medallist and the winner of the Longines Grand Prix at LHKIHS 2026 shared his experience of competing at the highest level and offered practical guidance to HKJC supported youth riders. The session offered young riders a close-up view of the preparation, discipline and mindset required for international showjumping.Roger Yves Bost said: "Winning the Longines Grand Prix in Hong Kong in January 2026 was a special moment, so returning to share my experience with young riders means a great deal to me. At their age, every opportunity to train and compete is a chance to learn. The Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge at LHKIHS 2027 gives them an international stage to put those lessons into practice. I hope our session encourages them to stay curious, keep working on their partnership with their horses and enjoy developing as riders."Beyond the competition arena, LHKIHS 2027 will invite young fans and families to experience equestrian life up close. Ahead of the Show, LHKIHS will debut a Hobby Horse Competition in January, welcoming children to showcase their skill and imagination in this fast-growing sport. The competition will take place at Pony World, built and managed by HKJC, located in Penfold Park.The top finishers will be invited to compete in the final at LHKIHS 2027, bringing the competition to its conclusion as part of the Show's family programme.Registration and participation details will be announced on the Show's official social media platforms in the coming weeks.For young fans, seeing world-class competition can show where an early interest in horses could lead. As part of its commitment to engaging the next generation in equestrian sport, LHKIHS will also offer a dedicated Kids' Zone at the 2027 edition, which will feature an on-site hobby horse competition, face painting and balloon twisting, giving children a playful introduction. Family Packages at a 5% discount are also available, giving young spectators and their families the opportunity to watch world-class riders compete and learn more about the skills and horsemanship behind international showjumping. More details about the packages can be found through the Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show website: https://www.hongkonghorseshow.com/ticket-priceBringing this world-class sport and lifestyle experience to life is a collaborative effort by the Show's organisers and a dedicated group of partners. LHKIHS is owned by Clarion Events Asia, with HPower Group providing the Sports and Equestrian Management, and is supported by partners including Title Sponsor, Longines; Strategic Partner, HKJC; Official Equine Transport and Founding Partner, Cathay Cargo; Founding Partner, the Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China; Major Partner, the AsiaWorld-Expo; and Dog Agility Sponsor, Airport Authority Hong Kong. More details about the Show can be found on the official website.*The discount is not applicable to VIP Table seating or Accessible Seating. Family Package discounts cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions, discounts, or offersEach table comes with exquisite dining and wine hospitality.*Concession tickets are available for children (aged 3–17) and elderly (65+). All concession tickets require valid ID proof to be presented upon entry.#Seating with a restricted sightline to portions of the performance.

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For more information, please visit www.hongkonghorseshow.com.

