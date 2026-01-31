Corporate

Thailand Tourism Launches LISA Campaign

January 31, 2026 | 10:04
(0) user say
The Tourism Authority of Thailand unveiled its new television commercial featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa as brand ambassador, inviting global travellers to experience the emotional diversity of Thai destinations.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 -The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is creating a new wave of momentum for Thai tourism, reinforcing the 'Trusted Thailand' image and elevating the nation towards becoming a 'Quality Destination' with its latest TVC, "Feel All The Feelings," featuring a story narrated by the Amazing Thailand Ambassador "Lalisa LISA Manobal", a world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and actor.

The film sets to entice tourists to experience and discover the multitude of feelings to be gained from travelling in Thailand, including happiness, serenity, excitement, challenge, and warmth, to establish Thailand as a valuable and unforgettable travel destination.

Ms Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the TAT, revealed, "This year, the TAT remains committed to reinforcing Thailand's image through the 'Trusted Thailand' strategy to warmly welcome tourists, while continuing its push to establish Thailand as a 'Quality Leisure Destination.' This is to build confidence among tourists who want to create valuable, unforgettable memories at every step of their journey. Recently, we launched the 'Feel All The Feelings' campaign, building widespread communication and awareness across various channels. We are kicking off the year with a new commercial featuring 'Lalisa LISA Manobal' as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, who will showcase Thailand's tourist attractions and the feelings evoked on each visit. The campaign aims to 'enhance quality' while distributing revenue and tourists to new potential areas. TAT cordially invites all Thais to be 'good hosts' and share memorable Thai travel experiences.

TVC 'Feel All The Feelings' by TAT portrays unseen attractions and diverse emotions awaiting tourists to discover and experience in Thailand. The story's inception was inspired by tourists' desire to seek a range of experiences that fulfil them emotionally and spiritually, helping them 'Feel Alive' again. TAT is confident that Thailand can be the answer and add vivid hues to tourists' lives, as we are a land of diversity, colour, and vitality, ready to offer an exceptional experience for visitors to feel every emotion, from happiness, serenity, excitement, and challenge, to the warmth of smiles and hospitality, the intriguing mystery of new places, and the wonder of unseen locations. We believe that every area and every journey in Thailand will not only create impressive memories but also deliver 'feelings' that greatly enrich the travel experience."

In this ad, Lalisa 'LISA' Manobal, in her role as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador, invites everyone to experience the 'feelings within Thailand'. LISA is often asked, "What does Thailand feel like?" and she reveals the feelings she experiences while resting and recharging in Thailand in the commercial, through every emotion, every feeling, and every rhythm of Thailand's beauty, which is unlike anywhere else in the world. The production also features renowned stars and actors such as Win - Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, Gulf - Kanawut Traipipattanapong, and Blue - Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, who join the journey and convey these feelings together.

The TVC showcases beautiful locations nationwide, starting with the captivating beauty of the Lanna Candle Ceremony (Phang Prateep) at Wat Chedi Luang in Chiang Mai province, followed by a spectacular view of the 'floating pagodas' in Lampang province. Viewers can marvel at the sea of mist at Phu Langka in Phayao province. The ads also features attractions in other regions to show that, wherever you are, there is always something to discover. Examples include experiencing the beauty of the first light of dawn at Wat Arun in Bangkok, the splendour of the Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani province, or experiencing the sound of the cascading waters of
Thi Lo Su Waterfall in Tak province.

Furthermore, the "Feel All the Feelings" campaign aims is to shift tourists from popular landmarks to hidden-gem destinations, increasing the quality of their spending and the value per trip, in line with the "Value over Volume" strategy.

Join "LISA" on her journey as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador and discover feelings awaiting tourists in Thailand with the "Feel All The Feelings" campaign. The "Feel All The Feelings" TVC is currently available at official Amazing Thailand channels:

Youtube: https://youtu.be/wDMv1KujSGc
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amazingthailand/video/7600405546558131476

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TAT

TagTag:
Lisa BLACKPINK's Lisa Tourism Authority Of Thailand Blackpink

