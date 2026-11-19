HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – HKSH Medical Group (HKSH) has reached a significant milestone in patient care in its fifth accreditation cycle with the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI). HKSH has become the first in Hong Kong to achieve two Centre of Excellence (CoE) recognitions, for its Cancer and Ophthalmology services. A Centre of Excellence is a prestigious recognition for a specialty or service that goes above and beyond in delivering exceptional care. In addition, HKSH has achieved Organisation-Wide Accreditation (OWA) as one organisation for the first time. The accreditation covers its two hospital campuses and six outpatient networks, showing that the same high standards are applied consistently across all HKSH facilities and services. Together, these achievements reflect the Group's ongoing pursuit of excellence and its commitment to holistic, person-centred care.

HKSH attained the fifth Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) accreditation, with Cancer and Ophthalmology Services each becoming the first in Hong Kong to receive the prestigious Centre of Excellence recognition.

Dr. Walton LI, Chief Executive Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, remarked, "We are incredibly honoured that HKSH's Cancer and Ophthalmology services have been named Hong Kong's first Centres of Excellence by ACHSI. This recognition reflects the specialised expertise, multidisciplinary collaboration and patient-centred care that our teams have built together. For HKSH, the ACHSI accreditation is more than a symbol of quality. It is also a testament to how HKSH's 3T spirit, Teaching, Teamwork and Trust, is embraced by every member of our team across the entire Group, reaffirming our commitment to clinical excellence, medical innovation, education and sustainability. We will keep raising our standards to better serve our patients and the community."Dr. Karen LUXFORD, Chief Executive Officer of ACHSI, said, "ACHSI is proud of its enduring relationship with HKSH, one grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to continuous improvement. HKSH Medical Group has done an outstanding job of promoting safe, high-quality care for patients, families, carers and the community. The Centre of Excellence recognitions for Cancer and Ophthalmology, together with Organisation-Wide Accreditation, demonstrate a sustained commitment to excellence. Congratulations to the whole HKSH team on this well-deserved achievement."Since its establishment in 2017, HKSH Medical Group has developed an integrated healthcare network that brings together hospital-based services, specialist outpatient care, diagnostics, day surgery and rehabilitation. The network includes the century-old Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital in Happy Valley, the state-of-the-art HKSH Eastern Medical Centre in Shau Kei Wan, the world-class HKSH Cancer Centre, the HKSH Healthcare community network, with six Family Medicine and Primary Care Centres across Happy Valley, Shau Kei Wan, Central, Admiralty, Taikoo and North Point, more than 30 specialty clinics, as well as the HKSH Institute for Innovation and Professional Development. The Organisation-Wide Assessment of HKSH in October 2026 was conducted under ACHSI's latest Evaluation and Quality Improvement Program (EQuIP7). This globally recognised framework examines clinical governance, patient safety and care delivery across the Group.Dr. Joseph CHAN, Chief Medical Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Deputy Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, said, "Coordinated care pathways connect these services, giving patients access to a broad spectrum of care. This is the first time ACHSI has accredited HKSH as an entire medical group, covering our two hospital campuses and six outpatient networks. This confirms that patients receive the same high standard of care at every HKSH location. Through our connected network, cross-disciplinary teams provide holistic, personalised care, from prevention and diagnosis through to treatment and rehabilitation, close to where patients live and work."Louise CUSKELLY, Executive Director of ACHSI, said, "Centre of Excellence status is reserved for services that meet ACHSI's most demanding standards. HKSH's Cancer and Ophthalmology services have distinguished themselves as leaders in their fields, earning formal international recognition for exceptional clinical care and person-centred practice. As the first in Hong Kong to achieve this, they set a benchmark for others to follow."Centre of Excellence status is awarded only after independent ACHSI assessors have reviewed a service against international standards. A core benchmark is ACHSI's Advanced Person Centred Systems (PCS) framework. HKSH's Cancer and Ophthalmology services each met 132 of the framework's 134 elements, which reflects a very high level of clinical quality and person-centred care. Assessors also recognised both services for empowering patients and their families, with clear information that helps them choose the most suitable treatment plan together with their care team.The HKSH Cancer Centre combines advanced technology with a full range of precision treatments tailored to each patient. It is home to Hong Kong's first and only proton therapy centre, which was also the first in the Greater Bay Area. The Centre is also equipped with Hong Kong's first long-axial total-body PET/CT and Asia's largest fleet of photon-counting CT systems, including Asia's first photon-counting CT simulator. During the on-site assessment, assessors highlighted the person-centred care at the HKSH Proton Therapy Centre, where paediatric cancer patients and their parents receive physical and psychological support throughout treatment.With more than 40 years of specialist practice, HKSH's Ophthalmology Services provide patients with specialty services in cataract and refractive surgery, corneal and external eye diseases, glaucoma, and vitreoretinal disorders. The service continually introduces the latest technologies and provides specialist training. Its Guy Hugh Chan Refractive Surgery Centre was the first in Hong Kong to introduce personalised 3D eye-models technology and auto cyclotorsion compensation navigation for refractive surgery. Assessors commended the Department's record of zero post-surgery infections, a measurable outcome that reflects strict safety and infection-control practices.HKSH took part in its first ACHSI accreditation exercise in 2009. In 2010, it became the first in Hong Kong to be awarded ACHSI accreditation, and it has now attained full accreditation for the fifth consecutive cycle.Dr. Raymond YUNG, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, who led the accreditation exercise, said, "Accreditation is not a destination, but a disciplined process of continuous learning. Each cycle shows us new ways to improve patient safety, teamwork and service delivery. Its real value lies in turning those insights into lasting change, from refining care pathways to acting on patient feedback. Excellence must be continually reviewed, renewed and earned."Leslie LAI, Regional Director, APAC, ACHSI, said, "We are truly excited to have partnered with HKSH for more than 15 years, since it became the first private hospital in Hong Kong to receive ACHSI accreditation. Extending accreditation across the entire Group and achieving Hong Kong's first Centres of Excellence sets an example for healthcare organisations across the Asia-Pacific region."Looking ahead, HKSH will continue to strengthen clinical governance, collaboration across its healthcare and community network, medical research and professional training. Guided by the vision of the Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation and its longstanding motto, "Quality in Service, Excellence in Care", the Group remains committed to care that is reliable, coordinated and attentive to the dignity, wellbeing and evolving needs of patients and the community.

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For more information about HKSH Medical Group, please visit http://www.hksh.com.