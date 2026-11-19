KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Smart Reader Worldwide, a Malaysian early childhood education provider, is expanding its educational offerings beyond preschool through its After-School Care Programme, designed to provide primary school children aged seven to 12 with a structured and supportive environment outside regular school hours.

The programme reflects Smart Reader's commitment to supporting children's continued learning and development as they transition from preschool to primary education, while addressing the everyday challenges faced by working parents.



As children progress into primary school, families often face new responsibilities, from managing school schedules and homework to arranging suitable care before or after school. For working parents, balancing these demands with professional commitments can be challenging, particularly when much of their limited family time is spent supervising schoolwork.



One of the programme's key objectives is to ease the daily responsibilities of working parents by providing children with structured support throughout the hours they are not attending school. Children enrolled in the programme receive care services, homework coaching and enrichment lessons, with an emphasis on completing their daily homework before returning home.



Recognising these challenges, Smart Reader's After-School Care Programme offers a comprehensive approach that combines supervised care, homework coaching, tuition and enrichment activities within a structured daily routine.



The programme accommodates children attending morning school sessions through afternoon care, while morning sessions are also available at selected Smart Reader centres, subject to availability.



"Many working parents only have a few hours with their children after returning home, and a significant portion of that time can be spent managing homework and school responsibilities. Through our After-School Care Programme, we want to help ease that burden by providing children with the support they need throughout the day, so families can spend more meaningful time together in the evenings," said Keefe Ong, Executive Director, Smart Reader Worldwide.



Beyond providing a safe and supportive environment, the programme aims to help children establish consistent learning habits, complete their schoolwork and participate in activities that complement their formal education.



By incorporating these activities into a single programme, Smart Reader aims to reduce the need for parents to coordinate multiple arrangements for childcare, tuition and homework supervision.



The programme also offers continuity for children who have completed their preschool education at Smart Reader, allowing them to remain within a familiar educational environment while receiving support suited to their primary school years.



While Smart Reader has established a strong presence in early childhood education, particularly among children aged four to six, the introduction of its After-School Care Programme represents a further step towards supporting children at different stages of their educational journey.



In addition to its after-school offerings, Smart Reader also provides Islamic and Mandarin-based learning programmes to cater to the diverse educational needs and preferences of families. With affordability becoming an important consideration for parents when choosing educational programmes, Smart Reader aims to offer value-for-money learning options that balance quality education, enrichment opportunities and practical support for working families.



"Education does not stop when children leave preschool or when the school day ends. As children enter primary school, they continue to need guidance, encouragement and opportunities to develop good learning habits. We see this programme as a natural extension of our commitment to supporting children's educational development while responding to the evolving needs of modern families," added Keefe.



In conjunction with enrolment for the 2027 academic year, Smart Reader is also offering an early-bird promotion for its After-School Enrichment Programme, where eligible parents can receive complimentary learning materials worth up to RM150, along with a Smart Reader Kids® lunch box or water bottle, subject to availability and promotional terms.



Through the programme, Smart Reader aims to provide families with a more seamless transition from preschool to primary education, while offering practical support that complements children's classroom learning.



As the demand for structured after-school support continues to evolve, Smart Reader remains focused on strengthening its educational offerings to meet the needs of children and parents across different stages of development.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, visit https://smartreader.edu.my/.