iClever's Q950 becomes world's first TÜV Rheinland hearing-certified headphones for children

NEWARK, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iClever, the No. 1 kids' headphones brand in the U.S. online market, today announced the launch of the Q950, the world's first kids' headphones to receive TÜV Rheinland Hearing Care Certification. Designed specifically for young listeners, the Q950 represents a new generation of children's headphones engineered not only to deliver premium audio, but also to help protect hearing and encourage healthier listening habits from an early age.

iClever Q950 is the world's first kids' headphones to receive TÜV Rheinland Hearing Care Certification.

The launch comes as children's use of personal audio devices continues to grow worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly one billion young people are at risk of preventable hearing loss caused by unsafe listening practices, highlighting the need for products that support hearing health without compromising everyday listening experiences.

Advancing a New Standard for Children's Hearing Protection

Unlike traditional volume-limited headphones that focus solely on restricting sound levels, the Q950 was developed around a broader hearing-care philosophy. As the world's first kids' headphones to achieve TÜV Rheinland Hearing Care Certification, the Q950 has been evaluated across four key areas: safe listening, acoustic performance, adaptive audio care, and active hearing care.

Together, these standards recognize products that not only provide safe listening levels, but also improve listening clarity in noisy environments, intelligently support different listening scenarios, and encourage healthier long-term listening habits.

At the heart of the Q950 is iClever's proprietary SafeSound™ technology, which combines an 80 dBA safe-volume limit with advanced hearing-focused audio engineering. Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation delivers up to 35 dB of noise reduction, helping children hear clearly during flights, road trips, classrooms, and other noisy environments without increasing the volume.

The Q950 also supports active noise cancellation in AUX wired mode—a feature rarely available in children's headphones—as well as Wear Detection with automatic play and pause, Transparency Mode, Bluetooth Audio Sharing, and up to 60 hours of battery life, providing a smarter and more versatile listening experience for modern families.

Award-Winning Design Built for Growing Kids

Winner of the 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design, the Q950 was created around the way children actually wear and use headphones every day. A multi-position adjustable headband accommodates different head sizes as children grow, while breathable protein-leather ear cushions, premium sponge padding, and 90-degree rotating ear cups provide lasting comfort during extended listening sessions. Large, kid-friendly controls make everyday operation simple and intuitive.

Built for daily life, the Q950 also features a high-strength POK headband and reinforced metal hinges. Its durability has been independently verified through SGS-certified 3,000-cycle twist testing and rigorous drop testing, making it ideal for school, travel, and home use.

"Healthy listening habits begin with thoughtful product design," said Dr. Kellsie Busho, Director of Clinical Programs for Audiology. "By helping children hear more clearly in noisy environments without turning up the volume, the Q950 makes hearing protection a natural part of everyday life for families."

Building a Broader Commitment to Children's Hearing Health

The launch of the Q950 builds on iClever's long-term commitment to children's hearing wellness. Earlier this year, the company partnered with audiologist Dr. Kellsie Busho to promote hearing health awareness during World Hearing Day 2026, reinforcing its mission to educate families about safe listening practices.

Beyond advocacy, iClever continues to invest in local communities. To date, the company has donated more than 14,900 headphones to over 2,400 schools across the United States, helping create safer, more focused learning environments for children.

For more information, visit www.iclever.com.