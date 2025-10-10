Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The Kross ascends in Ho Chi Minh City's business heart

October 10, 2025 | 17:16
(0) user say
Trung Viet Real Estate Business JSC has unveiled The Kross, a new Grade A office tower set to redefine premium workspace standards in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City’s financial district.

Introduced on October 8, The Kross is located at 3A–3B Ton Duc Thang Street, placing it at the centre of the city’s commercial and financial hub. Surrounded by major banks, multinational companies, and top-tier business services, the development underscores growing demand for modern, sustainable office spaces in Vietnam’s economic capital.

The Kross ascends in Ho Chi Minh City's business heart

Nguyen Vu Hung, general director of The Kross said, "Our vision is to deliver developments that not only excel in architectural design and functionality but also set new benchmarks for modern, sustainable workspaces in Vietnam."

The building is just a one-minute walk from Ba Son Metro Station, providing exceptional connectivity and convenience for tenants and visitors alike. Comprising 36 above-ground floors and 5 basement levels, The Kross delivers over 34,000 square metres of premium office space, complemented by a robust suite of integrated amenities.

Designed to meet the highest international standards, The Kross is targeting dual certifications: LEED Gold for sustainable building practices and WELL for health and wellness.

The developer has placed a strong emphasis on creating a high-performance work environment, incorporating low-emission materials and optimising natural light, ventilation, and air quality to support long-term occupant wellbeing and productivity.

"The Kross is launching at a pivotal time, offering a forward-thinking, flexible, and environmentally conscious workplace," said Bui Trang, country head of Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam, the leasing and marketing agent for the development. "With its strategic location, advanced design, and international operating standards, we are confident that The Kross will quickly become a preferred destination for top-tier companies seeking a distinguished business address."

The Kross ascends in Ho Chi Minh City's business heart

Ho Chi Minh City currently has around 1.64 million square metres of leasable office space, according to Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam. Grade A offices maintain an occupancy rate of 88 per cent, while Grade B sits slightly higher at 89 per cent. Over 100,000 sq.m of new space from central business district projects is expected to enter the market by the end of the year.

Between 2025 and 2027, an additional 287,000 sq.m is projected to come online, mainly in the former Thu Duc city, districts 1 and 7.

Demand continues to be driven by IT, pharmaceuticals, banking, and high-tech firms, which are increasingly prioritising smart-building features and sustainable workplaces. This growing focus on quality and environmental performance is reinforcing the shift towards premium, green-certified office developments.

Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi facing large-scale disruption in office for lease Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi facing large-scale disruption in office for lease

Ho Chi Minh City is predicted to experience a period of difficulty during the COVID-19, while Hanoi will face accelerated pressure on rents but will remain stable.
Takashimaya deepens footprint in Vietnam through partnership with Trung Thuy Group Takashimaya deepens footprint in Vietnam through partnership with Trung Thuy Group

Privately-held Trung Thuy Group and Takashiyama subsidiary Toshin Development recently clinched a co-operative agreement in the Lancaster Luminaire project which is expected to become a new symbol of Hanoi.
Worc@Q2 – the choice for premium office space Worc@Q2 – the choice for premium office space

Office rents in the Central Business District (CBD) of Ho Chi Minh City are creeping higher due to limited supply. Therefore, buildings within the corridor of the CBD are becoming the preferred choice for many companies hoping to establish their presence, expand their businesses, or relocate.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
The Cross office for lease Ho Chi Minh City Grade A

Related Contents

Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

Vingroup seeks approval for Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing bridge

Private sector proposes $10 billion international maritime centre

Private sector proposes $10 billion international maritime centre

Ho Chi Minh City rises to 95th place on Global Financial Centres Index

Ho Chi Minh City rises to 95th place on Global Financial Centres Index

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City

The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

SABECO celebrates 150 years with new meaningful strategy

SABECO celebrates 150 years with new meaningful strategy

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Green Buildings

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Green GSM drives VinFast EV expansion into the Philippines with Xentro

Green GSM drives VinFast EV expansion into the Philippines with Xentro

Tether explores investment prospects in Vietnam’s digital asset sector

Tether explores investment prospects in Vietnam’s digital asset sector

Banks set to report profit surge in third quarter

Banks set to report profit surge in third quarter

Vietnam earns nearly $9 million from leaf exports

Vietnam earns nearly $9 million from leaf exports

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020