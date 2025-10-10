The Kross ascends in Ho Chi Minh City's business heart

Introduced on October 8, The Kross is located at 3A–3B Ton Duc Thang Street, placing it at the centre of the city’s commercial and financial hub. Surrounded by major banks, multinational companies, and top-tier business services, the development underscores growing demand for modern, sustainable office spaces in Vietnam’s economic capital.

Nguyen Vu Hung, general director of The Kross said, "Our vision is to deliver developments that not only excel in architectural design and functionality but also set new benchmarks for modern, sustainable workspaces in Vietnam."

The building is just a one-minute walk from Ba Son Metro Station, providing exceptional connectivity and convenience for tenants and visitors alike. Comprising 36 above-ground floors and 5 basement levels, The Kross delivers over 34,000 square metres of premium office space, complemented by a robust suite of integrated amenities.

Designed to meet the highest international standards, The Kross is targeting dual certifications: LEED Gold for sustainable building practices and WELL for health and wellness.

The developer has placed a strong emphasis on creating a high-performance work environment, incorporating low-emission materials and optimising natural light, ventilation, and air quality to support long-term occupant wellbeing and productivity.

"The Kross is launching at a pivotal time, offering a forward-thinking, flexible, and environmentally conscious workplace," said Bui Trang, country head of Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam, the leasing and marketing agent for the development. "With its strategic location, advanced design, and international operating standards, we are confident that The Kross will quickly become a preferred destination for top-tier companies seeking a distinguished business address."

Ho Chi Minh City currently has around 1.64 million square metres of leasable office space, according to Cushman & Wakefield Vietnam. Grade A offices maintain an occupancy rate of 88 per cent, while Grade B sits slightly higher at 89 per cent. Over 100,000 sq.m of new space from central business district projects is expected to enter the market by the end of the year.

Between 2025 and 2027, an additional 287,000 sq.m is projected to come online, mainly in the former Thu Duc city, districts 1 and 7.

Demand continues to be driven by IT, pharmaceuticals, banking, and high-tech firms, which are increasingly prioritising smart-building features and sustainable workplaces. This growing focus on quality and environmental performance is reinforcing the shift towards premium, green-certified office developments.

