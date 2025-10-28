Saint-Gobain’s impressive footprint in the Vietnamese green building ecosystem

In Vietnam, Saint-Gobain is recognised as a pioneer in green building materials, providing certified solutions that comply with LEED, GreenMark, and LOTUS standards. The company’s commitment to sustainability starts within its own operations. Its Hanoi office, certified LOTUS Gold by the Vietnam Green Building Council, exemplifies energy efficiency, acoustic comfort, and user wellbeing through the use of advanced insulation, soundproofing, and heat-reducing materials.

Saint-Gobain supplied more than 10 types of green materials for the Lego factory, helping realise the group’s first carbon-neutral facility in Vietnam

This green mindset extends across Saint-Gobain’s construction partners in Vietnam. The country now counts 559 certified green buildings, double the number recorded in 2023. Its solutions are present in many of these, including the Lego factory in former Binh Duong province, the Pandora factory, Daikin’s headquarters, the C.P. Group’s office building, and the Celesta Rise residential complex.

At the Lego factory, located in what is now part of Ho Chi Minh City, the company’s first carbon-neutral facility in Vietnam demonstrates its role in supporting sustainable industrial development. Saint-Gobain has contributed over 10 types of green materials across five solution systems: ceilings, partitions, roofing, framing, and HVAC ducts.

Key products include Vinh Tuong moisture-resistant and fire-resistant gypsum boards, frames, DURAflex Low-Carbon cement boards, and more than 160,000 sq.m of glasswool and stonewool.

These materials deliver measurable sustainability benefits. Vinh Tuong lightweight gypsum walls can reduce global warming potential by up to 79 per cent, while cutting 67 per cent in energy use and 81 per cent in water consumption compared to traditional brick walls. Isover glasswool, made from 59 per cent recycled content, enhances thermal and acoustic performance. The DURAflex Low-Carbon boards reduce CO2 emissions by 20 per cent compared with 2018 levels.

Through a one-stop and multi-solution strategy, Saint-Gobain provides developers and contractors with an integrated suite of green materials from foundation to ceiling. About 70 per cent of its portfolio directly contributes to sustainability goals such as reducing carbon emissions, conserving energy, and protecting natural resources.

The company also applies Life Cycle Assessments and issues Environmental Product Declarations to transparently measure and disclose the environmental impact of its products. All 10 Saint-Gobain factories in Vietnam operate under World Class Manufacturing standards, ensuring consistent quality, efficient production, and reliable supply for large-scale projects.

According to Precedence Research, the global market for green building materials is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2034, nearly triple its current value. The share of green materials in total construction output is expected to rise from 37 per cent to 75 per cent, underscoring a worldwide shift towards environmentally responsible design and construction practices.