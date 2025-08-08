Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New securities account openings reach 11-month high in July

August 08, 2025 | 11:42
(0) user say
Vietnam's stock market recorded a notable increase in investor participation in July, with the number of newly opened securities accounts reaching the highest level in 11 months.

According to data from the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC), more than 226,000 new accounts were opened by domestic investors during the month, marking the largest monthly increase since September 2024. By the end of July, the total number of domestic investor accounts had surpassed 10.4 million.

New securities account openings reach 11-month high in July
Securities account openings continue to rise as the VN-Index reaches a historic peak. Photo: VSDC

The growth was primarily driven by individual investors, while institutional investors contributed 164 new accounts. Since the beginning of 2025, the domestic market has added nearly 1.2 million accounts.

With over 10.4 million domestic individual accounts now active, equivalent to more than 10 per cent of the population, Vietnam has achieved its 2025 target ahead of schedule. The next objective, set out in the national stock market development strategy to 2030, is to reach 11 million accounts by the end of the decade.

This expansion in investor base has coincided with strong market performance. The VN-Index gained more than 126 points in July, representing a 9.16 per cent increase and closing the month above the 1,500-point level. The index also reached a new all-time high on July 28, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the stock market's establishment.

Trading activity remains elevated, with the average daily matched trading value on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX) approaching $1.32 billion. Meanwhile, foreign investors returned to net buying in July, with total net inflows of approximately $348 million on HSX.

In contrast to the domestic uptrend, the number of foreign investor accounts declined slightly in July, down by 188 compared to the previous month. This decline was mainly attributed to a reduction in individual accounts, although institutional investors recorded an increase of nine accounts. As of the end of July, foreign investor accounts totalled 48,781.

Under the stock market development strategy approved in late 2023, Vietnam set a target of nine million investor accounts by 2025 and 11 million by 2030. The early fulfilment of the 2025 milestone underscores the acceleration in domestic market participation.

According to the latest market report from Mirae Asset Securities, the VN-Index is projected to maintain its upward trend into August. The expectation of Vietnam's potential inclusion in FTSE Russell's watchlist for a market status upgrade has been identified as a key supporting factor. The Ministry of Finance has also indicated that efforts to meet the remaining upgrade criteria are progressing.

Historical data from Mirae Asset further shows that August has delivered an average return of 2.21 per cent for the VN-Index over the past 25 years, with gains observed in 56 per cent of those years.

Stock market outlook rises amid structural momentum Stock market outlook rises amid structural momentum

Vietnam's stock market is showing signs of entering a new growth phase, with experts pointing to rising investor confidence, sector-specific momentum, and renewed foreign capital interest as key drivers.
Vietnam pushes for market upgrade to attract long-term capital flows Vietnam pushes for market upgrade to attract long-term capital flows

An upgrade to Vietnam's stock market status from frontier to emerging would improve the country's image and attract long-term capital flows, raise market standards, and promote institutional reform.
Stock market now among most active Stock market now among most active

Vietnam's stock market has marked a quarter-century of operation with a ceremony in c, commemorating the sector's robust development while launching a new IT system designed to underpin its next stage of growth.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
stock market Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange accounts

Related Contents

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

PVT Logistics debuts on HSX

PVT Logistics debuts on HSX

VPBankS breaks capital-raising record with landmark share sale

VPBankS breaks capital-raising record with landmark share sale

Thien Viet Securities reports profit and plans to divest over medium term

Thien Viet Securities reports profit and plans to divest over medium term

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

Vietnam after FTSE upgrade: a shift in both quantity and quality of foreign capital

Vietnam after FTSE upgrade: a shift in both quantity and quality of foreign capital

Latest News ⁄ Money

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

Vietnam establishes management board for crypto asset trading market

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

ACB offers financing to fit Vietnam’s textile and garment industry

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Vietnam accelerates push for open banking

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

Reshaping the country’s digital finance sector

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020