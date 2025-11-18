Gen Z content creators explore what draws global youth to Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What is it about Beijing that attracts Gen Z content creators from Global South nations to journey across continents? From November 10 to 14, 2025, the "Beijing in Eyes of Global South Gen Z" International Communication Event, organized by CRI Online, took place in Beijing. Twenty influencers and creators from countries such as Brazil, Laos, Mexico, and Vietnam arrived in the city to discover the answer for themselves.

At the Leyard Technology Experience Center, AI motion-capture technology left a creator from Guatemala in awe, stating, "The speed of tech development in China is remarkable." In Haidian District's AI Innovation Zone, applications of "AI + daily life" were widespread. A content creator from Vietnam noted excitedly, "What we used to see only in sci-fi films is now real life."

Inside the Zhongguancun (Yizhuang) International Robotics Industry Park, exhibits included bionic robots, robotic fish, and automated coffee makers. A Vietnamese influencer described the experience as "completely absorbing," adding that it "opened up new possibilities for the future of robotics."

Following a test ride at the Xiaomi Auto Factory, a Brazilian influencer summed up the experience with "Amazing," and commended Xiaomi's vehicles for offering "great value and quality."

After visiting the traditional architecture and watching a performance of the Peking opera "Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles" at the Huguang Guild Hall, a Brazilian creator described Chinese culture as "truly mesmerizing."

At the Beijing Theatrical Costume Factory, participants learned basic Peking opera embroidery stitches and tried on lightweight costumes and headdresses. An influencer from Laos remarked, "Incredible! The outfits are refined and the embroidery is intricate—this is the essence of Eastern beauty."

A Gen Z creator from Malaysia, after a visit to the Drum Tower, shared that the use of technology had translated profound history into an interactive format that speaks to young people, making her more interested in learning about the past.

A Mexican influencer, touring the Nanchizi Museum, described it as "a total work of art in itself."

At the Hongqiao Market, known as "Beijing's First Pearl Dealer," an influencer from Bangladesh concluded that "there is significant potential for collaboration between our countries in the jewelry field."

Inside Pop Land, many creators picked up their favorite collectible toys and shared live updates with followers at home and abroad. One Vietnamese participant observed that the worldwide appeal of Chinese designer toys stems from their "continuous creativity and new ideas."

At Shougang Park, the group experienced the No.1 Blast Furnace • SoReal Science Fiction Paradise and toured the No.3 Blast Furnace and the Big Air jump platform. A creator from Thailand called the park "an outstanding example of urban regeneration for cities around the world."