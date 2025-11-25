Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance expands into Vietnam with exclusive packages and collaboration

November 25, 2025 | 10:56
(0) user say
The Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance has expanded into Vietnam with exclusive travel packages and broad sector collaboration, signing MOUs with over 100 potential partners.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - With the rapid growth of outbound travel demand from Vietnam, Taiwan's leading one-stop e-commerce travel service platform, KKday, has united transportation services, tourist attractions, travel experiences, hotel accommodations, and food and restaurant SMEs from across northern, central, and southern Taiwan to establish the Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance. The alliance jointly launched a curated tour plan, the "One-Week Round-Island Tour," and utilized diverse business models—B2C, B2B, and B2B2C—to strategically expand into the Vietnamese market.

Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance Expands into Vietnam with Exclusive Taiwan Travel Packages and Cross-Industry Collaboration


To strengthen Vietnamese travelers' awareness of the alliance and foster partnerships with Vietnam's tourism industry, the alliance introduced a new service: "Exclusive Taiwan Gift & Travel Package for Vietnamese Travelers." Under this initiative, customers who purchase selected products will receive either a Taiwan travel SIM card or a Taiwanese bubble tea gift box, providing both travel convenience and an authentic taste of Taiwanese culture.

The campaign was simultaneously launched on KKday's Vietnam website, featuring a dedicated landing page and an integrated marketing approach through Instagram, Facebook, in-app notifications, EDM, blogs, and keyword advertising. In addition, an online introduction event was held to enhance cross-platform marketing effectiveness. For offline promotion, the alliance organized the "Taiwan Smart Tourism x Vietnam Tourism Exchange and MOU Signing Event" in Hanoi, attracting over 100 potential partners, including Vietnamese tour operators and local travel service platforms. The event received extensive coverage from local media, further enhancing brand exposure and increasing the visibility of the Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance within Vietnam's dynamic tourism market.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Taiwan Innovative Software and Services Association

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance Vietnam Smart Tourism Alliance Exclusive Travel Packages

Related Contents

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance expands to Vietnam with telemedicine solutions

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance expands to Vietnam with telemedicine solutions

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance brings telemedicine to Vietnam's digital transformation

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance brings telemedicine to Vietnam's digital transformation

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

CEEC marks 10th anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City

CEEC marks 10th anniversary in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnamese student shares climate message at COP30

Vietnamese student shares climate message at COP30

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020