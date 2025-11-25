Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance expands into Vietnam with exclusive packages and collaboration

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - With the rapid growth of outbound travel demand from Vietnam, Taiwan's leading one-stop e-commerce travel service platform, KKday, has united transportation services, tourist attractions, travel experiences, hotel accommodations, and food and restaurant SMEs from across northern, central, and southern Taiwan to establish the Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance. The alliance jointly launched a curated tour plan, the "One-Week Round-Island Tour," and utilized diverse business models—B2C, B2B, and B2B2C—to strategically expand into the Vietnamese market.



To strengthen Vietnamese travelers' awareness of the alliance and foster partnerships with Vietnam's tourism industry, the alliance introduced a new service: "Exclusive Taiwan Gift & Travel Package for Vietnamese Travelers." Under this initiative, customers who purchase selected products will receive either a Taiwan travel SIM card or a Taiwanese bubble tea gift box, providing both travel convenience and an authentic taste of Taiwanese culture.



The campaign was simultaneously launched on KKday's Vietnam website, featuring a dedicated landing page and an integrated marketing approach through Instagram, Facebook, in-app notifications, EDM, blogs, and keyword advertising. In addition, an online introduction event was held to enhance cross-platform marketing effectiveness. For offline promotion, the alliance organized the "Taiwan Smart Tourism x Vietnam Tourism Exchange and MOU Signing Event" in Hanoi, attracting over 100 potential partners, including Vietnamese tour operators and local travel service platforms. The event received extensive coverage from local media, further enhancing brand exposure and increasing the visibility of the Taiwan Smart Tourism Alliance within Vietnam's dynamic tourism market.

