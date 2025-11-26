Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance expands to Vietnam with telemedicine solutions

November 26, 2025 | 10:05
(0) user say
The Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance has expanded into Vietnam, introducing smart telemedicine solutions to support digital transformation in the country's healthcare sector.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 - Vietnam's healthcare system has long suffered from a shortage of personnel, with the ratio of healthcare professionals to patients significantly below the global average. As the population ages and chronic diseases continue to rise, the demand for telemedicine and smart healthcare solutions has grown rapidly. In response, the Vietnamese government has launched a nationwide telemedicine initiative to accelerate hospital digitization and enhance the use of surgical imaging, driving the rapid development of the country's smart healthcare market.

Photo 2 (越南醫療)

The Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance has collaborated with 11 Taiwanese SMEs specializing in smart diagnostics, surgical imaging, and healthcare technologies to jointly introduce "Smart Telemedicine Solutions." This solution focuses on three primary scenarios—"Teleconsultation", "Smart Operating Room", and "Telesitting"—offering applications in medical image streaming, diagnostic connectivity, and in-hospital management to improve clinical efficiency and support digital operations.

To expand market presence and strengthen brand recognition, the alliance developed a brand identity, bilingual catalogs, and an official website. It also participated in Taiwan–Vietnam medical seminars, major healthcare exhibitions, and distributor networking events to connect with potential partners. Furthermore, the alliance implemented a CSR project in rural communities, establishing health stations to validate the practicality and on-site effectiveness of its telemedicine solutions.

With support from the Taiwanese government, the alliance has been featured in leading Vietnamese media and successfully partnered with several local system integrators, generating over US$1.13 million in overseas orders. Implementing smart healthcare solutions is a long-term process that requires building trust between governments and healthcare networks. The alliance has already established a strong foundation for medium- and long-term collaboration, while highlighting the innovative strength and global outreach of the Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Taiwan Innovative Software and Services Association

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance Vietnam Smart telemedicine solutions healthcare professionals Telemedicine initiative

Related Contents

Sustainability gains ground with collabs

Sustainability gains ground with collabs

Brookfield builds Southeast Asia platform with first catalytic transition investments

Brookfield builds Southeast Asia platform with first catalytic transition investments

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance brings telemedicine to Vietnam's digital transformation

Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance brings telemedicine to Vietnam's digital transformation

Vietnam’s digital economy to touch $39 billion in 2025

Vietnam’s digital economy to touch $39 billion in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centres

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

Vietnam – CPTPP trade turnover reaches nearly $103 billion in first 10 months

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

Momcozy unveils Black Friday deals on mother and baby essentials

Momcozy unveils Black Friday deals on mother and baby essentials

FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony

FutureGen Girls Foundation hosts inaugural Young Women Leaders Award ceremony

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

VinFast honoured at prestigious detikcom Awards 2025

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Businesses key on Vietnam’s path to a digital and net-zero economy

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam eyes top Asia logistics hub with digital, green transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020