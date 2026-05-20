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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Alr technologies launches glucurve pet cgm in canada

May 20, 2026 | 10:12
(0) user say
ALR Technologies announced that its GluCurve Pet CGM, a continuous glucose monitor for diabetic pets, is now for sale in Canada through the company's website.

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALR Technologies SG Ltd. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTC: ALRTF), the diabetes management company, announces the GluCurve Pet CGM ("GluCurve") is now for sale in Canada at www.GluCurve.ca.

GluCurve is the first and only diabetic monitoring system built specifically for veterinary use on cats and dogs. A pet-friendly Continuous Glucose Monitor ("CGM") sensor is painlessly attached to the pet and provides blood sugar levels every 1 minutes for up to 14 days. Pet owners can view the blood sugar readings live on the GluCurve Pet CGM app. In addition, the blood sugar readings are uploaded to the ALRT Veterinary Web Portal, where they are displayed for the veterinarian to easily manage patients and adjust insulin dosing, either remotely or in person.

The first shipment of units has arrived at our Canadian distribution center and orders will be fulfilled starting this week.

More information about ALRT and the GluCurve Pet CGM can be found at www.alrt.com and www.GluCurve.com in the USA or www.GluCurve.ca in Canada

By PR Newswire

ALR Technologies SG Ltd.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Alr technologies technologies GluCurve

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