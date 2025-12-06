Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Listed companies honoured for information transparency

December 06, 2025 | 11:59
(0) user say
Fifty listed companies with the highest standards of information transparency in 2025 were honoured at the 18th Vietnam Listed Company Awards (VLCA), held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 3.

The VLCA are an expanded version of the Vietnam Annual Report Awards, co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE), the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), and Vietnam Investment Review.

The awards are exclusively sponsored each year by Dragon Capital, along with technical support from professional partners such as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Vietnam Institute of Directors (VIOD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and leading auditing firms including PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, and EY, as well as information support from the State Securities Commission and the two stock exchanges.

The year 2025 marks an important milestone as Vietnam’s stock market has been upgraded to emerging market status, opening opportunities to attract high-quality foreign investment flows and strengthening Vietnam’s position on the regional financial map. Along with this, the issuance of legal regulations in support of the market upgrade continues to improve, helping create a more transparent and professional investment environment aligned with international practices.

In this context, the VLCA 2025 continue to affirm their role as an independent evaluation mechanism that encourage listed companies to raise governance standards, increase transparency, and pursue sustainable development.

After nearly six months of evaluation and selection, covering more than 500 listed companies on both stock exchanges, the evaluation council selected 50 outstanding companies across three categories: annual report, corporate governance, and sustainability report.

The results of VLCA 2025 reaffirm the accuracy and objectivity of the evaluation process. This marks the 18th year that the awards have accompanied Vietnam’s stock market and the community of listed enterprises.

Honoring 50 best listed companies for information transparency

Vu Thi Thuy Nga, deputy general director in charge of the Hanoi Stock Exchange (centre), presented Best Annual Report Award 2025 for Top 10 Financial Group. Photo: Le Toan
Honoring 50 best listed companies for information transparency

Nguyen Son, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation, and Nguyen Thi Viet Ha, acting chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (centre), presented the Top 20 Best Annual Reports in the Non-Financial Group. Photo: Le Toan
Honoring 50 best listed companies for information transparency

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi presented the Best Corporate Governance Award 2025 - Top 8 Large Cap.

Photo: Le Toan
Honoring 50 best listed companies for information transparency
Vu Thi Chan Phuong, chairman of the State Securities Commission (centre), presented the Best Corporate Governance Award 2025 - Top 10 Mid Cap. Photo: Le Toan
Listed companies honoured for information transparency

Luong Hai Sinh, chairman of the Members’ Council of the Vietnam Stock Exchange (centre), presented the Best Corporate Governance Award 2025 - Top 4 Small Cap. Photo: Le Toan
Honoring 50 best listed companies for information transparency
Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi (centre) presented first prize for Sustainable Development Reporting to Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) in the Financial Group category and first prize to Ca Mau Petroleum Fertiliser JSC in the Non-Financial Group category. Photo: Le Toan
Honoring 50 best listed companies for information transparency

Dominic Scriven OBE, chairman of Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management JSC, presented the award for Best Greenhouse Gas Emissions Disclosure award to Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk). Photo: Le Toan

LIST OF AWARD-WINNING COMPANIES IN THE 2025 LISTED COMPANIES SELECTION

(Arranged in alphabetical order by stock code)

BEST ANNUAL REPORT AWARD 2025

Stock code

Name of company

Stock Exchange

TOP 10 – FINANCIAL GROUP

1

ACB

Asia Commercial Bank

HSX

2

BID

Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam

HSX

3

CTG

Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade

HSX

4

MBB

Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank

HSX

5

MSB

Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank

HSX

6

PVI

PVI Holdings

HNX

7

SHB

Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank

HSX

8

SHS

Saigon – Hanoi Securities JSC

HNX

9

SSB

Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank

HSX

10

VPB

Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank

HSX

TOP 20 NON-FINANCIAL GROUP

1

ACG

An Cuong Wood Working JSC

HSX

2

BCM

Becamex Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (Becamex IDC Corp)

HSX

3

BFC

Binh Dien Fertiliser JSC

HSX

4

BMP

Binh Minh Plastics JSC

HSX

5

CNG

CNG Vietnam JSC

HSX

6

EVE

Everpia JSC

HSX

7

GEG

Gia Lai Electricity JSC

HSX

8

IMP

Imexpharm Corporation

HSX

9

KHP

Khanh Hoa Power JSC

HSX

10

NAF

Nafoods Group JSC

HSX

11

PAN

PAN Group JSC

HSX

12

PGS

Southern Gas Trading JSC

HNX

13

PGV

Power Generation JSC 3

HSX

14

POW

Vietnam Oil and Gas Power Corporation

HSX

15

PVD

PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Joint Stock Corporation

HSX

16

STB

Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC

HSX

17

SMB

Sai Gon – Mien Trung Beer JSC.

HSX

18

STK

Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation

HSX

19

TCM

Thanh Cong Textile – Investment – Trading JSC

HSX

20

VCS

Vicostone JSC

HNX

OUTSTANDING PROGRESS AWARD

PDN

Dong Nai Port JSC

BEST CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AWARD 2025

TOP 8 LARGE CAP

1

DCM

Ca Mau Petrochemical Fertiliser JSC

HSX

2

FPT

FPT Corporation

HSX

3

HBD

Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank

HSX

4

MWG

Mobile World Investment Corporation

HSX

5

PDV

PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Joint Stock Corporation

HSX

6

SAB

Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation

HSX

7

SSI

SSI Securities Corporation

HSX

8

VNM

Vietnam Dairy Products JSC

HSX

TOP 10 MID CAP

1

BVH

Bao Viet Holdings

HSX

2

BSV

Bao Viet Securities JSC

HSX

3

CTD

Coteccons Construction JSC

HSX

4

DHG

Hau Giang Pharmaceutical JSC

HSX

5

IMP

Imexpharm Pharmaceutical JSC

HSX

6

PAN

The Pan Group

HSX

7

PVT

PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation

HSX

8

SBT

Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC

HSX

9

VDS

Viet Dragon Securities Corporation

HSX

10

VNR

Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation

HNX

TOP 4 SMALL CAP

1

EVE

Everpia JSC

HSX

2

GSP

Gas Shipping JSC

HSX

3

LBM

Lam Dong Minerals and Building Join Stock Company

HSX

4

NAF

Nafoods Group

HSX

OUTSTANDING PROGRESS AWARD

OCB

Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank

HSX

BEST GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

PAN

The Pan Group

HSX

LIST OF COMPANIES WINING THE 2025 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORTING AWARDS

Stock code

Name of company

Stock exchange

Award

Finance Group

Non-financial Group

HDB

Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank

HSX

First Prize

BVH

Bao Viet Holdings

HSX

Second Prize

VPB

Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank

HSX

Third Prize

DCM

Ca Mau Petrochemical Fertilizer JSC

HSX

First Prize

VNM

Vietnam Dairy Products JSC

HSX

Second Prize

GMD

Gemadept Corporation

HSX

Third Prize

VNM

Vietnam Dairy Products JSC

HSX

Best Greenhouse Gas Emissions Disclosure

VDS

Viet Dragon Securities Corporation

HSX

Outstanding Progress Award

NLG

Nam Long Investment Corporation

HSX

Outstanding Progress Award
VLCA 2024 honours corporate governance excellence as listed companies raise the bar VLCA 2024 honours corporate governance excellence as listed companies raise the bar

The Corporate Governance Excellence Awards 2024, a part of Vietnam Listed Company Awards 2024 (VLCA), recognised 25 listed companies during a ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16.
VLCA’s corporate governance mission VLCA’s corporate governance mission

Each year, the Vietnam Listed Company Awards (VLCA) seeks to refine its evaluation standards, adapting them to the evolving landscape of Vietnam’s stock market and aligning with international norms.

By Bich Ngoc - Le Toan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VLCA listed companies information transparency HOSE HNX

Related Contents

New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

New consumer bluechip to debut on HSX: what will MCH bring to the market?

PVT Logistics debuts on HSX

PVT Logistics debuts on HSX

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

Masan Consumer strengthens its position at home and abroad

MCH poised to become Vietnam's new 'national stock'

MCH poised to become Vietnam's new 'national stock'

Vietnamese firms accelerate AI adoption amid untapped potential

Vietnamese firms accelerate AI adoption amid untapped potential

Banks drive momentum as listings heat up on central stock exchanges

Banks drive momentum as listings heat up on central stock exchanges

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

Ardingly College and KNI join forces in boarding education

The Rhythm of Blues – Colours of the Year 2026

The Rhythm of Blues – Colours of the Year 2026

Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

Vietnam steps up green transformation with strong policies and rising investment demand

Vietnam steps up green transformation with strong policies and rising investment demand

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020