Listed companies honoured for information transparency

Fifty listed companies with the highest standards of information transparency in 2025 were honoured at the 18th Vietnam Listed Company Awards (VLCA), held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 3.
The VLCA are an expanded version of the Vietnam Annual Report Awards, co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE), the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), and Vietnam Investment Review.
The awards are exclusively sponsored each year by Dragon Capital, along with technical support from professional partners such as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Vietnam Institute of Directors (VIOD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and leading auditing firms including PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, and EY, as well as information support from the State Securities Commission and the two stock exchanges.
The year 2025 marks an important milestone as Vietnam’s stock market has been upgraded to emerging market status, opening opportunities to attract high-quality foreign investment flows and strengthening Vietnam’s position on the regional financial map. Along with this, the issuance of legal regulations in support of the market upgrade continues to improve, helping create a more transparent and professional investment environment aligned with international practices.
In this context, the VLCA 2025 continue to affirm their role as an independent evaluation mechanism that encourage listed companies to raise governance standards, increase transparency, and pursue sustainable development.
After nearly six months of evaluation and selection, covering more than 500 listed companies on both stock exchanges, the evaluation council selected 50 outstanding companies across three categories: annual report, corporate governance, and sustainability report.
The results of VLCA 2025 reaffirm the accuracy and objectivity of the evaluation process. This marks the 18th year that the awards have accompanied Vietnam’s stock market and the community of listed enterprises.
Vu Thi Thuy Nga, deputy general director in charge of the Hanoi Stock Exchange (centre), presented Best Annual Report Award 2025 for Top 10 Financial Group. Photo: Le Toan
Nguyen Son, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation, and Nguyen Thi Viet Ha, acting chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (centre), presented the Top 20 Best Annual Reports in the Non-Financial Group. Photo: Le Toan
Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi presented the Best Corporate Governance Award 2025 - Top 8 Large Cap.
Photo: Le Toan
|Vu Thi Chan Phuong, chairman of the State Securities Commission (centre), presented the Best Corporate Governance Award 2025 - Top 10 Mid Cap. Photo: Le Toan
Luong Hai Sinh, chairman of the Members’ Council of the Vietnam Stock Exchange (centre), presented the Best Corporate Governance Award 2025 - Top 4 Small Cap. Photo: Le Toan
|Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi (centre) presented first prize for Sustainable Development Reporting to Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) in the Financial Group category and first prize to Ca Mau Petroleum Fertiliser JSC in the Non-Financial Group category. Photo: Le Toan
Dominic Scriven OBE, chairman of Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management JSC, presented the award for Best Greenhouse Gas Emissions Disclosure award to Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk). Photo: Le Toan
LIST OF AWARD-WINNING COMPANIES IN THE 2025 LISTED COMPANIES SELECTION
(Arranged in alphabetical order by stock code)
BEST ANNUAL REPORT AWARD 2025
Stock code
Name of company
Stock Exchange
TOP 10 – FINANCIAL GROUP
1
ACB
Asia Commercial Bank
HSX
2
BID
Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam
HSX
3
CTG
Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
HSX
4
MBB
Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank
HSX
5
MSB
Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank
HSX
6
PVI
PVI Holdings
HNX
7
SHB
Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank
HSX
8
SHS
Saigon – Hanoi Securities JSC
HNX
9
SSB
Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank
HSX
10
VPB
Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank
HSX
TOP 20 NON-FINANCIAL GROUP
1
ACG
An Cuong Wood Working JSC
HSX
2
BCM
Becamex Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (Becamex IDC Corp)
HSX
3
BFC
Binh Dien Fertiliser JSC
HSX
4
BMP
Binh Minh Plastics JSC
HSX
5
CNG
CNG Vietnam JSC
HSX
6
EVE
Everpia JSC
HSX
7
GEG
Gia Lai Electricity JSC
HSX
8
IMP
Imexpharm Corporation
HSX
9
KHP
Khanh Hoa Power JSC
HSX
10
NAF
Nafoods Group JSC
HSX
11
PAN
PAN Group JSC
HSX
12
PGS
Southern Gas Trading JSC
HNX
13
PGV
Power Generation JSC 3
HSX
14
POW
Vietnam Oil and Gas Power Corporation
HSX
15
PVD
PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Joint Stock Corporation
HSX
16
STB
Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC
HSX
17
SMB
Sai Gon – Mien Trung Beer JSC.
HSX
18
STK
Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation
HSX
19
TCM
Thanh Cong Textile – Investment – Trading JSC
HSX
20
VCS
Vicostone JSC
HNX
OUTSTANDING PROGRESS AWARD
PDN
Dong Nai Port JSC
BEST CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AWARD 2025
TOP 8 LARGE CAP
1
DCM
Ca Mau Petrochemical Fertiliser JSC
HSX
2
FPT
FPT Corporation
HSX
3
HBD
Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank
HSX
4
MWG
Mobile World Investment Corporation
HSX
5
PDV
PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Joint Stock Corporation
HSX
6
SAB
Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation
HSX
7
SSI
SSI Securities Corporation
HSX
8
VNM
Vietnam Dairy Products JSC
HSX
TOP 10 MID CAP
1
BVH
Bao Viet Holdings
HSX
2
BSV
Bao Viet Securities JSC
HSX
3
CTD
Coteccons Construction JSC
HSX
4
DHG
Hau Giang Pharmaceutical JSC
HSX
5
IMP
Imexpharm Pharmaceutical JSC
HSX
6
PAN
The Pan Group
HSX
7
PVT
PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation
HSX
8
SBT
Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC
HSX
9
VDS
Viet Dragon Securities Corporation
HSX
10
VNR
Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation
HNX
TOP 4 SMALL CAP
1
EVE
Everpia JSC
HSX
2
GSP
Gas Shipping JSC
HSX
3
LBM
Lam Dong Minerals and Building Join Stock Company
HSX
4
NAF
Nafoods Group
HSX
OUTSTANDING PROGRESS AWARD
OCB
Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank
HSX
BEST GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
PAN
The Pan Group
HSX
LIST OF COMPANIES WINING THE 2025 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORTING AWARDS
Stock code
Name of company
Stock exchange
Award
Finance Group
Non-financial Group
HDB
Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank
HSX
First Prize
BVH
Bao Viet Holdings
HSX
Second Prize
VPB
Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank
HSX
Third Prize
DCM
Ca Mau Petrochemical Fertilizer JSC
HSX
First Prize
VNM
Vietnam Dairy Products JSC
HSX
Second Prize
GMD
Gemadept Corporation
HSX
Third Prize
VNM
Vietnam Dairy Products JSC
HSX
Best Greenhouse Gas Emissions Disclosure
VDS
Viet Dragon Securities Corporation
HSX
Outstanding Progress Award
NLG
Nam Long Investment Corporation
HSX
Outstanding Progress Award
By Bich Ngoc - Le Toan