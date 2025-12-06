Listed companies honoured for information transparency

The VLCA are an expanded version of the Vietnam Annual Report Awards, co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE), the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), and Vietnam Investment Review.

The awards are exclusively sponsored each year by Dragon Capital, along with technical support from professional partners such as the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Vietnam Institute of Directors (VIOD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and leading auditing firms including PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, and EY, as well as information support from the State Securities Commission and the two stock exchanges.

The year 2025 marks an important milestone as Vietnam’s stock market has been upgraded to emerging market status, opening opportunities to attract high-quality foreign investment flows and strengthening Vietnam’s position on the regional financial map. Along with this, the issuance of legal regulations in support of the market upgrade continues to improve, helping create a more transparent and professional investment environment aligned with international practices.

In this context, the VLCA 2025 continue to affirm their role as an independent evaluation mechanism that encourage listed companies to raise governance standards, increase transparency, and pursue sustainable development.

After nearly six months of evaluation and selection, covering more than 500 listed companies on both stock exchanges, the evaluation council selected 50 outstanding companies across three categories: annual report, corporate governance, and sustainability report.

The results of VLCA 2025 reaffirm the accuracy and objectivity of the evaluation process. This marks the 18th year that the awards have accompanied Vietnam’s stock market and the community of listed enterprises.

LIST OF AWARD-WINNING COMPANIES IN THE 2025 LISTED COMPANIES SELECTION

(Arranged in alphabetical order by stock code)

BEST ANNUAL REPORT AWARD 2025 Stock code Name of company Stock Exchange TOP 10 – FINANCIAL GROUP 1 ACB Asia Commercial Bank HSX 2 BID Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam HSX 3 CTG Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade HSX 4 MBB Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank HSX 5 MSB Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank HSX 6 PVI PVI Holdings HNX 7 SHB Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank HSX 8 SHS Saigon – Hanoi Securities JSC HNX 9 SSB Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank HSX 10 VPB Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank HSX TOP 20 NON-FINANCIAL GROUP 1 ACG An Cuong Wood Working JSC HSX 2 BCM Becamex Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (Becamex IDC Corp) HSX 3 BFC Binh Dien Fertiliser JSC HSX 4 BMP Binh Minh Plastics JSC HSX 5 CNG CNG Vietnam JSC HSX 6 EVE Everpia JSC HSX 7 GEG Gia Lai Electricity JSC HSX 8 IMP Imexpharm Corporation HSX 9 KHP Khanh Hoa Power JSC HSX 10 NAF Nafoods Group JSC HSX 11 PAN PAN Group JSC HSX 12 PGS Southern Gas Trading JSC HNX 13 PGV Power Generation JSC 3 HSX 14 POW Vietnam Oil and Gas Power Corporation HSX 15 PVD PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Joint Stock Corporation HSX 16 STB Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC HSX 17 SMB Sai Gon – Mien Trung Beer JSC. HSX 18 STK Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation HSX 19 TCM Thanh Cong Textile – Investment – Trading JSC HSX 20 VCS Vicostone JSC HNX OUTSTANDING PROGRESS AWARD PDN Dong Nai Port JSC

BEST CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AWARD 2025

TOP 8 LARGE CAP 1 DCM Ca Mau Petrochemical Fertiliser JSC HSX 2 FPT FPT Corporation HSX 3 HBD Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank HSX 4 MWG Mobile World Investment Corporation HSX 5 PDV PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Joint Stock Corporation HSX 6 SAB Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation HSX 7 SSI SSI Securities Corporation HSX 8 VNM Vietnam Dairy Products JSC HSX TOP 10 MID CAP 1 BVH Bao Viet Holdings HSX 2 BSV Bao Viet Securities JSC HSX 3 CTD Coteccons Construction JSC HSX 4 DHG Hau Giang Pharmaceutical JSC HSX 5 IMP Imexpharm Pharmaceutical JSC HSX 6 PAN The Pan Group HSX 7 PVT PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation HSX 8 SBT Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa JSC HSX 9 VDS Viet Dragon Securities Corporation HSX 10 VNR Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation HNX TOP 4 SMALL CAP 1 EVE Everpia JSC HSX 2 GSP Gas Shipping JSC HSX 3 LBM Lam Dong Minerals and Building Join Stock Company HSX 4 NAF Nafoods Group HSX OUTSTANDING PROGRESS AWARD OCB Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank HSX BEST GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING PAN The Pan Group HSX

LIST OF COMPANIES WINING THE 2025 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORTING AWARDS

Stock code Name of company Stock exchange Award Finance Group Non-financial Group HDB Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank HSX First Prize BVH Bao Viet Holdings HSX Second Prize VPB Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank HSX Third Prize DCM Ca Mau Petrochemical Fertilizer JSC HSX First Prize VNM Vietnam Dairy Products JSC HSX Second Prize GMD Gemadept Corporation HSX Third Prize VNM Vietnam Dairy Products JSC HSX Best Greenhouse Gas Emissions Disclosure VDS Viet Dragon Securities Corporation HSX Outstanding Progress Award NLG Nam Long Investment Corporation HSX Outstanding Progress Award

