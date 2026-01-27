Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Southco Opens Chon Buri Manufacturing Facility

January 27, 2026 | 12:11
(0) user say
The engineered access solutions manufacturer expanded its Southeast Asian operations with a new production site in Thailand's Chon Buri province, strengthening regional manufacturing capacity.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 January 2026 - Southco is proud to announce the grand opening of its new facility in Chon Buri, Thailand marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into Southeast Asia. This facility will enhance our ability to serve customers more effectively by reducing lead times, strengthening supply chain resilience, and positioning Southco's innovative, world-class operations closer to the dynamic markets.

Southco

Spanning over 2,255 square meters, the new facility will focus on the production of Captive Screws, Electronic Access Solutions, Ejectors, and clean room manufacturing for Quick Disconnect Adapters. This investment underscores Southco's dedication to upholding global quality standards while providing outstanding products and services.

The grand opening event was a celebration of culture and achievement, featuring traditional Thai performances and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. Colleagues and business partners gathered to commemorate the occasion, highlighting our unified vision for growth and innovation in the region.

Southco Thailand Grand Opening

This opening came on the heels of an outstanding year for Southco, marked by record growth and the introduction of new capabilities and facilities worldwide. The Chon Buri factory is poised to play a pivotal role in delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers throughout Southeast Asia.

For more information about Southco, please visit www.southco.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Southco Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Southco Chon Buri

Related Contents

Southco Unveils Data Centre Cooling Mechanism

Southco Unveils Data Centre Cooling Mechanism

E3 compression latch with visual indicator now available in zinc

E3 compression latch with visual indicator now available in zinc

Southco Introduces New Soft-Close Damping Hinge

Southco Introduces New Soft-Close Damping Hinge

Southco clip cuts server fixes by half

Southco clip cuts server fixes by half

Southco Introduces New T6 Stamped Friction Hinge

Southco Introduces New T6 Stamped Friction Hinge

Southco Expands E5 Cam Latch Line with New Options

Southco Expands E5 Cam Latch Line with New Options

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

VinFast Partners with Autobrains on Autonomous Vehicles

VinFast Partners with Autobrains on Autonomous Vehicles

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020