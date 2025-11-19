Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Southco Introduces New Soft-Close Damping Hinge

November 19, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Southco has launched the EC damping hinge, a soft-close hinge with the strength to bring ergonomic safety to industrial applications.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - Southco has launched the EC damping hinge, a soft-close hinge with the strength to bring ergonomic safety to industrial applications.

Soft-close hinges are everywhere, but they are normally found in lightweight applications. These hinges make life easier for everyone, since you never need to worry about them slamming shut on fingers if users accidentally let go of the panel they are attached to.

The EC Damping Hinge's strength brings the same features found in high-end kitchen cabinet hinges to environments where the stakes are much higher than a slamming door making a loud noise. Repeated use and heavy loads mean greater risk for injury when technicians are operating machinery, and the EC Damping Hinge can mitigate this by removing the risk of personal injury or equipment damage from a slamming door or lid. This provides a higher quality operating and working experience as end users benefit from smoothly opening and closing panels.

Southco's soft-close EC Damping Hinge uses an embedded torque engine to generate resistance only when it's needed the most. This makes panels easy to move, but nearly impossible to slam shut. The embedded torque engine also makes the EC Damping Hinge's profile nearly identical to some free-swinging surface-mount hinges, so engineers don't need to adjust their designs to keep a lid safe and ergonomic.

For more information about the EC Damping Hinge, please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Southco Asia Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Southco EC Damping Hinge Softclose hinge Damping hinge

Related Contents

Southco clip cuts server fixes by half

Southco clip cuts server fixes by half

Southco Introduces New T6 Stamped Friction Hinge

Southco Introduces New T6 Stamped Friction Hinge

Southco Expands E5 Cam Latch Line with New Options

Southco Expands E5 Cam Latch Line with New Options

Southco Unveils Smart Hardware Innovations at Computex 2025

Southco Unveils Smart Hardware Innovations at Computex 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Beijing and Hong Kong deepen cooperation with new projects

Beijing and Hong Kong deepen cooperation with new projects

Leipzig Bach Archive Presents Newly Discovered Organ Works By Johann Sebastian Bach

Leipzig Bach Archive Presents Newly Discovered Organ Works By Johann Sebastian Bach

VinFast’s Rising Sales Strengthen Its Path Into Middle East Markets

VinFast’s Rising Sales Strengthen Its Path Into Middle East Markets

Hessian Minister President Boris Rhein presents the Broermann Medical Innovation Award

Hessian Minister President Boris Rhein presents the Broermann Medical Innovation Award

Hongkong Land launches Sustainability Partnership Programme

Hongkong Land launches Sustainability Partnership Programme

OZO Medini Opens, Bringing Youthful Energy to Iskandar Puteri

OZO Medini Opens, Bringing Youthful Energy to Iskandar Puteri

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Beijing and Hong Kong deepen cooperation with new projects

Beijing and Hong Kong deepen cooperation with new projects

Leipzig Bach Archive Presents Newly Discovered Organ Works By Johann Sebastian Bach

Leipzig Bach Archive Presents Newly Discovered Organ Works By Johann Sebastian Bach

VinFast’s Rising Sales Strengthen Its Path Into Middle East Markets

VinFast’s Rising Sales Strengthen Its Path Into Middle East Markets

Hessian Minister President Boris Rhein presents the Broermann Medical Innovation Award

Hessian Minister President Boris Rhein presents the Broermann Medical Innovation Award

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020