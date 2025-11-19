Southco Introduces New Soft-Close Damping Hinge

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - Southco has launched the EC damping hinge, a soft-close hinge with the strength to bring ergonomic safety to industrial applications.



Soft-close hinges are everywhere, but they are normally found in lightweight applications. These hinges make life easier for everyone, since you never need to worry about them slamming shut on fingers if users accidentally let go of the panel they are attached to.



The EC Damping Hinge's strength brings the same features found in high-end kitchen cabinet hinges to environments where the stakes are much higher than a slamming door making a loud noise. Repeated use and heavy loads mean greater risk for injury when technicians are operating machinery, and the EC Damping Hinge can mitigate this by removing the risk of personal injury or equipment damage from a slamming door or lid. This provides a higher quality operating and working experience as end users benefit from smoothly opening and closing panels.



Southco's soft-close EC Damping Hinge uses an embedded torque engine to generate resistance only when it's needed the most. This makes panels easy to move, but nearly impossible to slam shut. The embedded torque engine also makes the EC Damping Hinge's profile nearly identical to some free-swinging surface-mount hinges, so engineers don't need to adjust their designs to keep a lid safe and ergonomic.



For more information about the EC Damping Hinge, please visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com

