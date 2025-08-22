Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Southco clip cuts server fixes by half

August 22, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Data-center engineers once cursed rack screws—now they click once and sip coffee; the 30-second upgrade story starts here.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2025 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced RA Rack Attach to the server industries.

As the race for the best AI technology heats up, manufacturers are turning to liquid immersion cooling to stabilize the servers of the future. While this technology provides far superior cooling properties compared to traditional fans, it also brings a new set of challenges, particularly around maintenance. Server blades are packed extremely tightly in a small space and immersed in liquid coolant, which can make it difficult to remove a single blade for service.

During maintenance, screws can be dropped and lost in the enclosure and hands can slip on slick metal as technicians try to lift heavy, liquid-covered hardware. These mishaps risk costly damage to server blades, and more importantly, loss of server uptime. In this AI race, the more time you spend running the better off you are, and every second counts. That is why Southco is introducing the RA Rack Attach.

The RA Rack Attach replaces traditional screws that normally secure a server blade to a rack. Instead, those screws are used to attach the RA to the blade, and an integrated pawl secures the blade to the rack.

This pawl retracts when a technician presses an integrated trigger in the Rack Attach handle, providing easy release from the rack, and a secure grip for the technician as they lift out the blade in one fluid motion. No more screws slowing down maintenance, and increased uptime for servers as they support the tech of the future.

While space is at a premium in these liquid cooled server racks, the RA Rack Attach barely takes up any. The device is only 7mm thick, but its steel construction enables it to support 50kg of weight. Technicians get a strong, ergonomic grip with barely any space used by the Rack Attach.

These features drastically decrease maintenance time and risk of damage and injury to technicians. Implementing the Southco RA Rack Attach means lower costs, increased uptime, and a leg up in the race to power the technology of the future.

For more information about the RA Rack Attach, please visit www.southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Southco Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Southco server fixes RA Rack Attach

Related Contents

E3 compression latch with visual indicator now available in zinc

E3 compression latch with visual indicator now available in zinc

Southco Introduces New Soft-Close Damping Hinge

Southco Introduces New Soft-Close Damping Hinge

Southco Introduces New T6 Stamped Friction Hinge

Southco Introduces New T6 Stamped Friction Hinge

Southco Expands E5 Cam Latch Line with New Options

Southco Expands E5 Cam Latch Line with New Options

Southco Unveils Smart Hardware Innovations at Computex 2025

Southco Unveils Smart Hardware Innovations at Computex 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020