Southco launches folding T-handle compression latch

February 26, 2026 | 12:01
(0) user say
The industrial hardware manufacturer released an updated fastening product designed for space-constrained applications in transportation and equipment sectors.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2026 - Southco has launched the new N5 Lift-and-Turn Compression Latch, featuring strong sealing action and a broad, ergonomic t-handle in a single compact piece of hardware.

The N5 Compression Latch is designed for ergonomic operation, even under harsh conditions. The folding t-handle is easy to grip and actuate, even with a gloved hand, so operators can prioritize their safety and still work efficiently. When not in use, the handle folds neatly into the latch housing for a low-profile look that eliminates catch points.

The folding T-handle is not the only low-profile aspect of the N5 Compression Latch. The entire device is designed to take up minimal space on a panel and protrude as little as possible into an enclosure. With these design choices, engineers can maximize their internal and surface space while still leveraging the ergonomic and sealing benefits of a t-handle compression latch.

Despite its compact design, the N5 is NEMA4/IP65 sealing compliant, and provides strong compressive force to protect valuable interior components. When paired with the right gasket, its compressive force forms a seal around a panel that guards against harmful outside elements like dust and water. Even without a gasket, compression also prevents the panel from rattling against its frame as interior components work, keeping your device quiet.

Finally, the N5 Lift-and-Turn Compression Latch has a variety of locking options and a non-locking variant to accommodate all security needs. These include key-locking cores and tool-operated options such as No. 2 Phillips recess, slotted recess, and hex recess. The N5 adapts to meet the security needs of each user without additional customization.

For more information about the N5 Lift-and-Turn Compression Latch, visit southco.com or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Southco Asia

Southco T-handle

