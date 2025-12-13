SOAR initiative launched at TECHFEST Vietnam 2025

On December 12, the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialisation Development (NATEC) and the National Startup Support Centre, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, partnered with non-profit MSD United Way Vietnam to launch the Social Open Innovation for All Resilience (SOAR) initiative. The programme aims to harness social innovation to accelerate the country’s digital transformation and support sustainable national development.

The launch took place during a seminar on social open innovation held as part of the national innovation and startup festival – TECHFEST Vietnam 2025.

The event comes as Vietnam conducts a mid-term review of the implementation of Resolution No.57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo at the end of 2024, which sets out breakthroughs in science, technology, and digital transformation.

Pham Hong Quat, director general of NATEC, stressed the pivotal role of open innovation in Vietnam’s national development journey. "Vietnam is facing multiple challenges, including the middle-income trap, population ageing, environmental pollution, and mounting pressure on megacities," he said. "The implementation of the social open innovation community within TECHFEST 2025 is expected to deliver new technological solutions that generate tangible socioeconomic value for diverse communities."

Pham Hong Quat, director general of NATEC

Quat asserted NATEC’s commitment to continuing its close partnership with MSD United Way Vietnam, the Social Open Innovation Community, and industry associations to promote fast, sustainable development towards greener and smarter cities.

From an international perspective, Kees van Baar, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam, described social open innovation as a vital bridge between economic development and community wellbeing.

He noted that the Netherlands highly values Vietnam’s efforts to utilise inclusive innovation and digital transformation, viewing them as powerful drivers of meaningful change in the digital era.

“The implementation of Resolution 57 underscores the imperative that technology must serve people and ensure that no one is left behind,” said Baar. “A human-centred approach is essential, guaranteeing equitable digital access for all segments of society, including youth, women, and vulnerable communities. Innovation can only thrive in an open society where people are free to experiment and explore.”

Kees van Baar, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Vietnam

The ambassador noted that Netherlands-Vietnam relations extend beyond trade, describing them as a values-based partnership, and reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to supporting Vietnam in initiatives that advance innovation, sustainable development, and inclusive growth.

Providing strategic context, Nguyen Phuong Linh, director of MSD United Way Vietnam, presented key analyses of Vietnam’s social entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, identifying major constraints related to data access, collaboration mechanisms, impact measurement, and human resource capacity.

She stressed that for the ecosystem to develop sustainably, Vietnam must strengthen the pillars of innovation, openness, connectivity, inclusiveness, and uplift.

“Innovation does not reside solely in advanced technologies, but in our ability to open new spaces where people can participate, be heard, and co-create solutions,” said Linh. “When an elderly person in a rural area, a woman with disabilities, or a student in a remote region can contribute data and feedback, the ecosystem not only becomes smarter, but also more equitable and humane, addressing root causes and advancing sustainable development.”

Nguyen Phuong Linh, director of MSD United Way Vietnam

“The true power of social open innovation lies in connection,” she added. “It connects community voices with startup capabilities, business challenges with academic knowledge and support organisations, and mobilises all resources so that no one is left behind. Genuine connections, grounded in real data and real needs, are what enable Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem to truly SOAR, in line with the SOAR model of Social Open Innovation that promotes responsible collaboration nationwide.”

From a business perspective, Sun Sukkun, director of Shinhan Square Bridge under the Shinhan Financial Group Hope Foundation, shared insights into the social open innovation model that Shinhan has developed in South Korea and expanded to Vietnam since 2021.

He explained that Shinhan Square Bridge is designed as a cross-sectoral and cross-border platform where startups, enterprises, social organisations, and communities co-create solutions, pilot business models, and scale social impact. Mentorship and capacity-building play a central role, supported by experienced experts who guide startups and enterprises throughout the collaboration process.

“Open communication is critical to the effectiveness of the model, especially when startups work with large corporations, where mentors act as connectors and barrier-breakers,” said Sukkun. “Social open innovation is not just about economic value creation, but also about delivering social value aligned with environmental, social, and governance objectives and broader impact.”

Sun Sukkun, director of Shinhan Square Bridge under the Shinhan Financial Group Hope Foundation

Le My Nga, chairwoman of WeAngels Capital, analysed the evolving capability requirements of the new generation of startups and the types of ecosystem support they need. While Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem is vibrant, she noted that the key question is how startups can generate real value and choose appropriate entrepreneurial pathways.

“In an increasingly competitive environment, especially when collaborating with large partners, startups must focus on innovation that delivers social value,” said Nga. “Many small and medium-sized enterprises in Vietnam still lack this dimension and need support to evolve into truly innovative businesses that create new value for the market.”

She explained that innovation is a matter of survival for startups, particularly during their first two years of operation, while underscoring the importance of accurately identifying community needs and building suitable governance models.

“These insights further clarified the link between innovation, competitiveness, and business resilience amid rapid transformation,” she added.

Three in-depth panel discussions during the conference offered diverse perspectives from policymakers, businesses, academia, and social organisations. The ideas, experiences, and proposals generated were widely regarded as a valuable foundation for TECHFEST Vietnam 2025 to continue advancing a social open innovation ecosystem that is sustainable, inclusive, and driven by broad-based participation in Vietnam’s national innovation journey.

