SNP Extends CEO Jens Amail's Contract Early

January 20, 2026 | 11:07
(0) user say
The software company's supervisory board renewed the chief executive's agreement before its expiration date, signalling confidence in his leadership and strategic direction for the organisation.

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2026 - The Supervisory Board of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Jens Amail ahead of schedule by further five years. Amail, who has been leading the company since January 2023, will now remain CEO until December 2030. The early contract extension reflects the company's successful development in recent years and signals stability and confidence in its leadership.

Willi Westenberger, Managing Director at Carlyle and Chairman of SNP's Supervisory Board, says: "Under Jens Amail's guidance, SNP has made significant progress across its key strategic priorities, strengthened its market position and delivered sustained operational improvements. The company has accelerated its international expansion and broadened its global partner ecosystem as the foundation for sustainable growth. Extending his contract is a clear signal of continuity and underlines our confidence in his leadership and the strong team he has built at SNP."

The significant operational progress and stability gained by SNP are closely linked to the leadership of Jens Amail. Since the end of 2022, the company has achieved annual records in order entry, revenue and EBIT. The sustained increase in profitability was backed up by a successful internationalization and growth strategy. This has opened up new markets, significantly expanded the software business and elevated the collaboration with the ecosystem to a new level.

Jens Amail also played a key role in strengthening SNP's corporate governance and strategic stability. The return to a dual governance structure with an Executive and Supervisory Board, as well as the resolution of long-standing legal matters, have provided a solid foundation for the company's future development. On the product side, the introduction of the SNP Kyano platform in 2024 was an important evolutionary step in supporting the company's strategy as an enabler of digital transformations and business agility.

Building on this strong momentum, SNP entered into a strategic partnership with global investment firm Carlyle at the end of 2024. The partnership is intended to support the next phase of the company's growth by accelerating strategy execution and further expanding SNP's global footprint.

With the early extension of Jens Amail's contract, the Supervisory Board is ensuring continuity at the top of the company as SNP enters the next chapter of its growth story.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

By SNP

SNP CEO Jens Amail

