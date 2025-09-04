Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

German tech firm plants Asia flag in Singapore data rush

September 04, 2025 | 14:45
(0) user say
When European software giants bet their Asian future on Singapore's digital infrastructure, they're wagering that proximity trumps timezone challenges in client relationships.

HEIDELBERG, GERMANY & SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - SNP Group, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in SAP environments, today announced the opening of its new Asia-Pacific headquarters at Asia Square in Singapore. This milestone reflects SNP's growing momentum in the region and its strategic commitment to helping enterprises modernize their business systems with speed and precision.

The announcement follows SNP's recent Transformation World 2025 event in Heidelberg, Germany, where the company presented new capabilities of its Kyano platform. Customer projects at the event demonstrated how Kyano is enabling large-scale SAP and non-SAP transformations efficiently, minimizing disruption while delivering measurable business impact. From SNP Transformation World 2025 - Jens Amail

"Our move to Asia Square signals more than growth—it underlines our strategy to be closer to customers and partners in one of the most dynamic regions of the world," said Phillip Miltiades, President and Managing Director of SNP Asia Pacific & Japan. "We are investing in scalable and sustainable business growth across JAPAC, with a clear focus on people, partnerships, and customer success. By removing risk, eliminating disruption, and enabling fast, clean, and cost-effective modernization, we are helping enterprises unlock the full potential of their data."

The new Singapore headquarters consolidates SNP's regional go-to-market, delivery, and support functions, while also serving as a hub for talent development and customer engagement. "Change is a constant in our business, and our ability to execute quickly is what makes us easier to do business with," Miltiades added. "Having the right people focused on customer outcomes allows us to help them reach their goals faster."

SNP's impact in the region is already evident, with more than 50 successful go-lives in Asia Pacific in the last 12 months, each on time, uninterrupted, and delivering immediate business value. Customers are leveraging SNP's Kyano platform to enable AI-powered processes that improve productivity, accuracy, and decision-making. Enterprises in Asia Pacific are moving beyond traditional IT upgrades, seeking modernization that delivers measurable business agility. SNP supports this shift through its composable enterprise approach, allowing systems to be rapidly reconfigured to meet changing needs.

With its new home in Singapore at Asia Square, SNP is poised to accelerate Asia's digital modernization journey, helping enterprises understand their data, transform their SAP landscapes, and build greater resilience and agility for the future.

https://www.snpgroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SNP

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SNP snpgroup

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Mengniu Milks 18% Overseas Spike, Eyes Africa Next

Mengniu Milks 18% Overseas Spike, Eyes Africa Next

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

BGY Splinters Into Five Fruit Battalions to Conquer World Markets

BGY Splinters Into Five Fruit Battalions to Conquer World Markets

Broermann 2026 Hunt Unleashes $1M for Med-Tech Disruptors

Broermann 2026 Hunt Unleashes $1M for Med-Tech Disruptors

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020