Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Philips Evnia partners with Sonic Racing for immersive gaming visuals

December 15, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
The collaboration aims to deliver a heightened racing experience by combining high performance monitors with the game's dynamic environment.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - Premium gaming monitor brand Philips Evnia today announced its collaboration with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, unveiling the new Evnia 27M2N5501UK. The partnership merges ultra-fast refresh performance, stunning visuals, and advanced Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization Technology with TUV certificates to deliver an immersive gaming experience that balances speed and comfort.

Philips Evnia Joins Forces with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to Bring Gamers the Perfect Fusion of Speed and Visual Brilliance - Evnia 27M2N5501UK
Philips Evnia Joins Forces with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to Bring Gamers the Perfect Fusion of Speed and Visual Brilliance - Evnia 27M2N5501UK

Unleash Lightning-Fast Visuals and Master Every Move
Powered by Fast IPS technology, the 27M2N5501UK delivers a blazing 320Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms Smart MBR response time for ultra-smooth gameplay. In Sonic Racing: Cross Worlds' adrenaline-fueled races, every drift, turn, and acceleration is rendered with crisp precision. With Low Input Lag, players can react faster and claim the winning edge in every match.

Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization for Lasting Comfort
The Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization Technology with TUV certificates simulates natural light to effectively filter harmful blue light while maintaining color accuracy and brightness. It reduces visual fatigue and discomfort, allowing gamers to stay focused and comfortable during long play sessions.

The monitor also features SoftBlue, LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology for additional eye protection during extended gameplay.

Brilliant Visuals that Bring Every Race to Life
With DisplayHDR 400 certification and support for 1.07 billion colors, covering 94% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB, the 27M2N5501UK delivers a visual feast of lifelike contrast and depth. Every glowing racetrack, dazzling boost, and light burst in Sonic's universe comes vividly to life on the screen.

Smart Gaming Features for Precision and Control
Built for competitive play, the monitor includes Smart Crosshair, Stark ShadowBoost, and Smart Sniper for enhanced accuracy and visibility. Through the Evnia Precision Center software, gamers can easily customize settings to match their personal play style.

Brand Quote
"At Philips Evnia, we strive to give gamers the best of both worlds — exceptional visual performance and a naturally comfortable viewing experience. Our collaboration with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds showcases how speed and comfort can truly go hand in hand."

Product Highlights
Features Details
Panel 27吋 QHD Fast IPS
Refresh rate 320Hz + 0.3ms Smart MBR
Eye-care technology Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization with TUV certificates, SoftBlue，LowBlue Mode, Flicker-Free
Color 94% DCI-P3 / 100% sRGB / DisplayHDR 400
Game mode Smart Crosshair, Stark ShadowBoost, Smart Sniper
Software Evnia Precision Center

https://www.philips.com/c-cs/global-country-selector.html
https://www.facebook.com/evniahk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Philips Monitors

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Philips Evnia Sonic Racing Immersive gaming visuals

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

Angola launches tender for Namibe Corridor management

Angola launches tender for Namibe Corridor management

Taiwan pioneers early kidney disease annual report in Asia Pacific

Taiwan pioneers early kidney disease annual report in Asia Pacific

M7 World Championship kicks off with ceremony and draw

M7 World Championship kicks off with ceremony and draw

SEAX Global buys stake in Interlink to boost ASEAN growth

SEAX Global buys stake in Interlink to boost ASEAN growth

Chris Colahan appointed Head of Commercial P&C at Chubb Asia Pacific

Chris Colahan appointed Head of Commercial P&C at Chubb Asia Pacific

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

Angola launches tender for Namibe Corridor management

Angola launches tender for Namibe Corridor management

Taiwan pioneers early kidney disease annual report in Asia Pacific

Taiwan pioneers early kidney disease annual report in Asia Pacific

M7 World Championship kicks off with ceremony and draw

M7 World Championship kicks off with ceremony and draw

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020