Philips Evnia partners with Sonic Racing for immersive gaming visuals

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - Premium gaming monitor brand Philips Evnia today announced its collaboration with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, unveiling the new Evnia 27M2N5501UK. The partnership merges ultra-fast refresh performance, stunning visuals, and advanced Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization Technology with TUV certificates to deliver an immersive gaming experience that balances speed and comfort.

Philips Evnia Joins Forces with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to Bring Gamers the Perfect Fusion of Speed and Visual Brilliance - Evnia 27M2N5501UK

Features Details Panel 27吋 QHD Fast IPS Refresh rate 320Hz + 0.3ms Smart MBR Eye-care technology Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization with TUV certificates, SoftBlue，LowBlue Mode, Flicker-Free Color 94% DCI-P3 / 100% sRGB / DisplayHDR 400 Game mode Smart Crosshair, Stark ShadowBoost, Smart Sniper Software Evnia Precision Center

Unleash Lightning-Fast Visuals and Master Every MovePowered by Fast IPS technology, the 27M2N5501UK delivers a blazing 320Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms Smart MBR response time for ultra-smooth gameplay. In Sonic Racing: Cross Worlds' adrenaline-fueled races, every drift, turn, and acceleration is rendered with crisp precision. With Low Input Lag, players can react faster and claim the winning edge in every match.Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization for Lasting ComfortThe Nature-Eyecare Circular Polarization Technology with TUV certificates simulates natural light to effectively filter harmful blue light while maintaining color accuracy and brightness. It reduces visual fatigue and discomfort, allowing gamers to stay focused and comfortable during long play sessions.The monitor also features SoftBlue, LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology for additional eye protection during extended gameplay.Brilliant Visuals that Bring Every Race to LifeWith DisplayHDR 400 certification and support for 1.07 billion colors, covering 94% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB, the 27M2N5501UK delivers a visual feast of lifelike contrast and depth. Every glowing racetrack, dazzling boost, and light burst in Sonic's universe comes vividly to life on the screen.Smart Gaming Features for Precision and ControlBuilt for competitive play, the monitor includes Smart Crosshair, Stark ShadowBoost, and Smart Sniper for enhanced accuracy and visibility. Through the Evnia Precision Center software, gamers can easily customize settings to match their personal play style.Brand Quote"At Philips Evnia, we strive to give gamers the best of both worlds — exceptional visual performance and a naturally comfortable viewing experience. Our collaboration with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds showcases how speed and comfort can truly go hand in hand."Product Highlightshttps://www.philips.com/c-cs/global-country-selector.htmlhttps://www.facebook.com/evniahk

